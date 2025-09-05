通貨 / COHR
COHR: Coherent Corp
108.05 USD 4.67 (4.52%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COHRの今日の為替レートは、4.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり105.12の安値と108.39の高値で取引されました。
Coherent Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
COHR News
- コヒーレント、光学システム向け高精度成形2Dレンズアレイを開発
- Can Data Center Interconnect Fuel Fresh Upside for FN Stock?
- Is Coherent's R&D Excellence Crucial to Its Competitive Advantage?
- Coherent Stock: Building Momentum Across AI And Industrial Demand (NYSE:COHR)
- Coherent unveils advanced optical network testing instruments
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Coherent、Lumentum、Applied OptoElectronics株はAI成長により上昇の見込み
- Coherent launches new laser welding head with software control
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Coherent: Slimming Down In Order To Grow (NYSE:COHR)
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- コヒーレント、EVおよび電子機器向けレーザー溶接スキャナーを発表
- Can Fabrinet's Optical Packaging Momentum Deliver Sustainable Growth?
- Coherent ships 50 millionth thin-film filter from California center
- COHR Soars 57% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Coherent CTO Julie Sheridan Eng wins GSA woman of innovation award
- Is nLIGHT's Record A&D Revenues Enough to Hit 40% Growth Target?
- Coherent joins STARFIRE hub to advance fusion energy diode technology
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
1日のレンジ
105.12 108.39
1年のレンジ
45.59 123.25
- 以前の終値
- 103.38
- 始値
- 106.46
- 買値
- 108.05
- 買値
- 108.35
- 安値
- 105.12
- 高値
- 108.39
- 出来高
- 8.681 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 24.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 68.41%
- 1年の変化
- 18.10%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B