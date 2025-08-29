货币 / COHR
COHR: Coherent Corp
104.43 USD 1.88 (1.77%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日COHR汇率已更改-1.77%。当日，交易品种以低点102.86和高点107.35进行交易。
关注Coherent Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Coherent, Lumentum, and Applied OptoElectronics stock poised for upside on AI growth
- Coherent launches new laser welding head with software control
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Coherent: Slimming Down In Order To Grow (NYSE:COHR)
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Coherent launches laser welding scanner for EV and electronics
- Can Fabrinet's Optical Packaging Momentum Deliver Sustainable Growth?
- Coherent ships 50 millionth thin-film filter from California center
- COHR Soars 57% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Coherent CTO Julie Sheridan Eng wins GSA woman of innovation award
- Is nLIGHT's Record A&D Revenues Enough to Hit 40% Growth Target?
- Coherent joins STARFIRE hub to advance fusion energy diode technology
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- QUBT Stock Lags YTD but Photonic Foundry May Be a Long-Term Catalyst
- Coherent unveils 30 kW fiber laser for advanced metal cutting
- Is Coherent Well-Positioned to Sail Through the EV Wave?
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Symbotic's Premium Valuation: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock Now?
- Alibaba, Affirm Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
