Currencies / COHR
COHR: Coherent Corp

103.24 USD 3.07 (2.89%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COHR exchange rate has changed by -2.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.86 and at a high of 107.35.

COHR News

Daily Range
102.86 107.35
Year Range
45.59 123.25
Previous Close
106.31
Open
106.85
Bid
103.24
Ask
103.54
Low
102.86
High
107.35
Volume
3.779 K
Daily Change
-2.89%
Month Change
19.21%
6 Months Change
60.91%
Year Change
12.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%