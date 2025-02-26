Moedas / CACC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation
500.91 USD 3.45 (0.68%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CACC para hoje mudou para -0.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 494.73 e o mais alto foi 503.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Credit Acceptance Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CACC Notícias
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- ALLY Shares Touch 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings
- CACC's Q2 Earnings Lag on High Costs, Finance Charges Provide Support
- Earnings call transcript: Credit Acceptance misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Credit Acceptance earnings missed by $1.60, revenue topped estimates
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Ezcorp (EZPW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Credit Acceptance extends $300 million revolving facility to 2028
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- Curreen Capital Partners Q2 2025 Letter
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Credit Acceptance extends revolving secured warehouse facility to 2028
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Credit acceptance 10% owner sells $10.8M in stock
- Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility
- Credit acceptance corp exec Rostami sells $189k in stock
- credit acceptance corp reports shareholder voting results
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Can Ford Finance Its Future?
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q4 2024 Commentary
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
Faixa diária
494.73 503.72
Faixa anual
414.16 560.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 504.36
- Open
- 495.00
- Bid
- 500.91
- Ask
- 501.21
- Low
- 494.73
- High
- 503.72
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- -0.68%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.45%
- Mudança anual
- 13.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh