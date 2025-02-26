クォートセクション
通貨 / CACC
CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation

504.27 USD 0.09 (0.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CACCの今日の為替レートは、-0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり494.73の安値と511.75の高値で取引されました。

Credit Acceptance Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
494.73 511.75
1年のレンジ
414.16 560.00
以前の終値
504.36
始値
495.00
買値
504.27
買値
504.57
安値
494.73
高値
511.75
出来高
154
1日の変化
-0.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.98%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.80%
1年の変化
13.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K