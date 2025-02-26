Valute / CACC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation
507.29 USD 3.02 (0.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CACC ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 503.64 e ad un massimo di 511.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Credit Acceptance Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CACC News
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- ALLY Shares Touch 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings
- CACC's Q2 Earnings Lag on High Costs, Finance Charges Provide Support
- Earnings call transcript: Credit Acceptance misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Credit Acceptance earnings missed by $1.60, revenue topped estimates
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Ezcorp (EZPW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Credit Acceptance extends $300 million revolving facility to 2028
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- Curreen Capital Partners Q2 2025 Letter
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Credit Acceptance extends revolving secured warehouse facility to 2028
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Credit acceptance 10% owner sells $10.8M in stock
- Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility
- Credit acceptance corp exec Rostami sells $189k in stock
- credit acceptance corp reports shareholder voting results
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Can Ford Finance Its Future?
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q4 2024 Commentary
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
503.64 511.01
Intervallo Annuale
414.16 560.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 504.27
- Apertura
- 507.31
- Bid
- 507.29
- Ask
- 507.59
- Minimo
- 503.64
- Massimo
- 511.01
- Volume
- 304
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.54%
20 settembre, sabato