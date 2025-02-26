QuotazioniSezioni
CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation

507.29 USD 3.02 (0.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CACC ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 503.64 e ad un massimo di 511.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Credit Acceptance Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
503.64 511.01
Intervallo Annuale
414.16 560.00
Chiusura Precedente
504.27
Apertura
507.31
Bid
507.29
Ask
507.59
Minimo
503.64
Massimo
511.01
Volume
304
Variazione giornaliera
0.60%
Variazione Mensile
-0.38%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.21%
Variazione Annuale
14.54%
20 settembre, sabato