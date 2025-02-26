货币 / CACC
CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation
508.80 USD 7.80 (1.56%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CACC汇率已更改1.56%。当日，交易品种以低点508.80和高点512.28进行交易。
关注Credit Acceptance Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CACC新闻
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- ALLY Shares Touch 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings
- CACC's Q2 Earnings Lag on High Costs, Finance Charges Provide Support
- Earnings call transcript: Credit Acceptance misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Credit Acceptance earnings missed by $1.60, revenue topped estimates
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Ezcorp (EZPW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Credit Acceptance extends $300 million revolving facility to 2028
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- Curreen Capital Partners Q2 2025 Letter
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Credit Acceptance extends revolving secured warehouse facility to 2028
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Credit acceptance 10% owner sells $10.8M in stock
- Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility
- Credit acceptance corp exec Rostami sells $189k in stock
- credit acceptance corp reports shareholder voting results
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Can Ford Finance Its Future?
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q4 2024 Commentary
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
日范围
508.80 512.28
年范围
414.16 560.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 501.00
- 开盘价
- 511.00
- 卖价
- 508.80
- 买价
- 509.10
- 最低价
- 508.80
- 最高价
- 512.28
- 交易量
- 15
- 日变化
- 1.56%
- 月变化
- -0.09%
- 6个月变化
- -0.92%
- 年变化
- 14.88%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值