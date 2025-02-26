Currencies / CACC
CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation
502.01 USD 0.04 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CACC exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 491.77 and at a high of 502.63.
Follow Credit Acceptance Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CACC News
Daily Range
491.77 502.63
Year Range
414.16 560.00
- Previous Close
- 502.05
- Open
- 501.84
- Bid
- 502.01
- Ask
- 502.31
- Low
- 491.77
- High
- 502.63
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- -1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- 13.35%
