CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation
504.27 USD 0.09 (0.02%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CACC hat sich für heute um -0.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 494.73 bis zu einem Hoch von 511.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Credit Acceptance Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CACC News
Tagesspanne
494.73 511.75
Jahresspanne
414.16 560.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 504.36
- Eröffnung
- 495.00
- Bid
- 504.27
- Ask
- 504.57
- Tief
- 494.73
- Hoch
- 511.75
- Volumen
- 154
- Tagesänderung
- -0.02%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.98%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.80%
- Jahresänderung
- 13.86%
