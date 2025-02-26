KurseKategorien
CACC
CACC: Credit Acceptance Corporation

504.27 USD 0.09 (0.02%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CACC hat sich für heute um -0.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 494.73 bis zu einem Hoch von 511.75 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Credit Acceptance Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
494.73 511.75
Jahresspanne
414.16 560.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
504.36
Eröffnung
495.00
Bid
504.27
Ask
504.57
Tief
494.73
Hoch
511.75
Volumen
154
Tagesänderung
-0.02%
Monatsänderung
-0.98%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.80%
Jahresänderung
13.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K