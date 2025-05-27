Moedas / BIRD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BIRD: Allbirds Inc - Class A
6.05 USD 0.04 (0.66%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BIRD para hoje mudou para -0.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.01 e o mais alto foi 6.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Allbirds Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIRD Notícias
- Lands' End Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Digital Revenues Down 5.6%
- Blackbird plc updates website structure for improved clarity
- Walmart Expansion on Track, to Launch Branded Stores in South Africa
- Membro do conselho da Allbirds renuncia, empresa notifica Nasdaq sobre não conformidade
- Allbirds board member resigns, company notifies Nasdaq of non-compliance
- Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?
- ULTA Launches Stores in Mexico, On Track With International Growth
- American Eagle Surges on Solid Q2 Earnings, Aerie Comps Rise 3%
- Burlington Stores' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Sales & Margins
- Best Buy's Q2 Earnings Beat, Enterprise Comparable Sales Up 1.6% Y/Y
- Kohl's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Sales Dip 4.2% Y/Y
- Blackbird plc to announce interim results on September 29
- TJX's Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Comparable Sales Up 4%
- elevate.io partners with Barclays Eagle Labs to teach video skills
- Blackbird grants 2.96 million share options to employees and directors
- Compared to Estimates, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Allbirds (BIRD) Q2 Revenue Falls 23%
- Figs (FIGS) Moves 5.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Allbirds expands global reach with three new distribution deals
- Blackbird raises £2.13 million through fundraising efforts
- Allbirds secures $75 million credit facility, launches ATM program
- Allbirds at TD Cowen Conference: Product Innovation and Strategy Shift
- Allbirds to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Faixa diária
6.01 6.16
Faixa anual
3.93 12.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.09
- Open
- 6.14
- Bid
- 6.05
- Ask
- 6.35
- Low
- 6.01
- High
- 6.16
- Volume
- 65
- Mudança diária
- -0.66%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.91%
- Mudança anual
- -49.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh