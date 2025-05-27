通貨 / BIRD
BIRD: Allbirds Inc - Class A
6.00 USD 0.09 (1.48%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BIRDの今日の為替レートは、-1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.00の安値と6.16の高値で取引されました。
Allbirds Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BIRD News
- オールバーズの取締役が辞任、同社がNasdaqに規則不適合を通知
- Allbirds board member resigns, company notifies Nasdaq of non-compliance
- Compared to Estimates, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Allbirds expands global reach with three new distribution deals
- Blackbird raises £2.13 million through fundraising efforts
- Allbirds secures $75 million credit facility, launches ATM program
- Allbirds at TD Cowen Conference: Product Innovation and Strategy Shift
- Allbirds to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
1日のレンジ
6.00 6.16
1年のレンジ
3.93 12.84
- 以前の終値
- 6.09
- 始値
- 6.14
- 買値
- 6.00
- 買値
- 6.30
- 安値
- 6.00
- 高値
- 6.16
- 出来高
- 87
- 1日の変化
- -1.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.69%
- 1年の変化
- -49.62%
