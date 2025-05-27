クォートセクション
通貨 / BIRD
株に戻る

BIRD: Allbirds Inc - Class A

6.00 USD 0.09 (1.48%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BIRDの今日の為替レートは、-1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.00の安値と6.16の高値で取引されました。

Allbirds Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIRD News

1日のレンジ
6.00 6.16
1年のレンジ
3.93 12.84
以前の終値
6.09
始値
6.14
買値
6.00
買値
6.30
安値
6.00
高値
6.16
出来高
87
1日の変化
-1.48%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.69%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.69%
1年の変化
-49.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K