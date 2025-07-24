Moedas / BEPC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
34.62 USD 0.68 (2.00%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BEPC para hoje mudou para 2.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.01 e o mais alto foi 34.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEPC Notícias
- Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Higher Dividend Yields With Growth
- 2 Recession-Resistant Energy Stocks to Consider in 2025
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- A Sneaky-Smart Way to Own NuScale Stock, Plus Another Nuclear Stock Worth Owning
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- 2 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
- Forever Dividend Stocks: 3 Income Stocks I Never Plan to Sell
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- Got $1,000 to Invest? Buy These 4 Top Dividend Stocks, and You Could Turn It Into Almost $50 of Annual Passive Income.
- Buy The Dip: AI Infrastructure Dividend Machines Too Cheap To Ignore
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Talen Energy Bloom Energy and Brookfield Renewable
- Looking to Fund Your Retirement With Dividends? Here Are 3 Awesome High-Yielders You Need to Know About.
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Watch Amid Impacts of Policy Shift
- AI Needs a Lot of Power. Here Are 3 Top Ways to Cash In on the AI Power Boom.
- Earnings call transcript: Brookfield Renewable’s Q2 2025 earnings miss expectations
- Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- 5 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- Should Value Investors Buy Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Stock?
- 3 Great Energy Stocks to Buy This August
- Brookfield Renewable Corp stock hits 52-week high at 36.97 USD
- Keep Calm And Keep Buying These Dividends
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is a Great Choice
Faixa diária
34.01 34.87
Faixa anual
23.73 37.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.94
- Open
- 34.09
- Bid
- 34.62
- Ask
- 34.92
- Low
- 34.01
- High
- 34.87
- Volume
- 159
- Mudança diária
- 2.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.51%
- Mudança anual
- 6.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh