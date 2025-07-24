货币 / BEPC
BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
34.34 USD 0.10 (0.29%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BEPC汇率已更改0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点34.07和高点34.49进行交易。
关注Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BEPC新闻
日范围
34.07 34.49
年范围
23.73 37.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.24
- 开盘价
- 34.37
- 卖价
- 34.34
- 买价
- 34.64
- 最低价
- 34.07
- 最高价
- 34.49
- 交易量
- 146
- 日变化
- 0.29%
- 月变化
- 2.75%
- 6个月变化
- 22.51%
- 年变化
- 5.47%
