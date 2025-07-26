QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BEPC
Tornare a Azioni

BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha

34.19 USD 0.44 (1.30%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BEPC ha avuto una variazione del 1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.57 e ad un massimo di 34.31.

Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BEPC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.57 34.31
Intervallo Annuale
23.73 37.00
Chiusura Precedente
33.75
Apertura
33.67
Bid
34.19
Ask
34.49
Minimo
33.57
Massimo
34.31
Volume
821
Variazione giornaliera
1.30%
Variazione Mensile
2.30%
Variazione Semestrale
21.98%
Variazione Annuale
5.01%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev