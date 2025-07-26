Valute / BEPC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
34.19 USD 0.44 (1.30%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BEPC ha avuto una variazione del 1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.57 e ad un massimo di 34.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEPC News
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Higher Dividend Yields With Growth
- 2 Recession-Resistant Energy Stocks to Consider in 2025
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- A Sneaky-Smart Way to Own NuScale Stock, Plus Another Nuclear Stock Worth Owning
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- 2 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
- Forever Dividend Stocks: 3 Income Stocks I Never Plan to Sell
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- Got $1,000 to Invest? Buy These 4 Top Dividend Stocks, and You Could Turn It Into Almost $50 of Annual Passive Income.
- Buy The Dip: AI Infrastructure Dividend Machines Too Cheap To Ignore
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Talen Energy Bloom Energy and Brookfield Renewable
- Looking to Fund Your Retirement With Dividends? Here Are 3 Awesome High-Yielders You Need to Know About.
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Watch Amid Impacts of Policy Shift
- AI Needs a Lot of Power. Here Are 3 Top Ways to Cash In on the AI Power Boom.
- Earnings call transcript: Brookfield Renewable’s Q2 2025 earnings miss expectations
- Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- 5 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- Should Value Investors Buy Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Stock?
- 3 Great Energy Stocks to Buy This August
- Brookfield Renewable Corp stock hits 52-week high at 36.97 USD
- Keep Calm And Keep Buying These Dividends
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.57 34.31
Intervallo Annuale
23.73 37.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.75
- Apertura
- 33.67
- Bid
- 34.19
- Ask
- 34.49
- Minimo
- 33.57
- Massimo
- 34.31
- Volume
- 821
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.01%