BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
33.75 USD 0.88 (2.54%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BEPC a changé de -2.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.73 et à un maximum de 34.87.
Suivez la dynamique Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
33.73 34.87
Range Annuel
23.73 37.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 34.63
- Ouverture
- 34.80
- Bid
- 33.75
- Ask
- 34.05
- Plus Bas
- 33.73
- Plus Haut
- 34.87
- Volume
- 1.126 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.54%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.99%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.41%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.65%
20 septembre, samedi