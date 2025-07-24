通貨 / BEPC
BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
34.63 USD 0.69 (2.03%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BEPCの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.01の安値と35.04の高値で取引されました。
Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Shaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
34.01 35.04
1年のレンジ
23.73 37.00
- 以前の終値
- 33.94
- 始値
- 34.09
- 買値
- 34.63
- 買値
- 34.93
- 安値
- 34.01
- 高値
- 35.04
- 出来高
- 1.271 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.55%
- 1年の変化
- 6.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K