クォートセクション
通貨 / BEPC
株に戻る

BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha

34.63 USD 0.69 (2.03%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BEPCの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.01の安値と35.04の高値で取引されました。

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Shaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BEPC News

1日のレンジ
34.01 35.04
1年のレンジ
23.73 37.00
以前の終値
33.94
始値
34.09
買値
34.63
買値
34.93
安値
34.01
高値
35.04
出来高
1.271 K
1日の変化
2.03%
1ヶ月の変化
3.62%
6ヶ月の変化
23.55%
1年の変化
6.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K