BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
33.94 USD 0.30 (0.88%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BEPC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
33.78 34.49
Rango anual
23.73 37.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 34.24
- Open
- 34.37
- Bid
- 33.94
- Ask
- 34.24
- Low
- 33.78
- High
- 34.49
- Volumen
- 587
- Cambio diario
- -0.88%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.56%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.08%
- Cambio anual
- 4.24%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B