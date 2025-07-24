Währungen / BEPC
BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
34.63 USD 0.69 (2.03%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BEPC hat sich für heute um 2.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.04 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BEPC News
Tagesspanne
34.01 35.04
Jahresspanne
23.73 37.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 33.94
- Eröffnung
- 34.09
- Bid
- 34.63
- Ask
- 34.93
- Tief
- 34.01
- Hoch
- 35.04
- Volumen
- 1.271 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.03%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.62%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 23.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 6.36%
