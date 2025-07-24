Currencies / BEPC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BEPC: Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha
34.51 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BEPC exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.48 and at a high of 34.85.
Follow Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Sha dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEPC News
- Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Higher Dividend Yields With Growth
- 2 Recession-Resistant Energy Stocks to Consider in 2025
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- A Sneaky-Smart Way to Own NuScale Stock, Plus Another Nuclear Stock Worth Owning
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- 2 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
- Forever Dividend Stocks: 3 Income Stocks I Never Plan to Sell
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- Got $1,000 to Invest? Buy These 4 Top Dividend Stocks, and You Could Turn It Into Almost $50 of Annual Passive Income.
- Buy The Dip: AI Infrastructure Dividend Machines Too Cheap To Ignore
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Talen Energy Bloom Energy and Brookfield Renewable
- Looking to Fund Your Retirement With Dividends? Here Are 3 Awesome High-Yielders You Need to Know About.
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Watch Amid Impacts of Policy Shift
- AI Needs a Lot of Power. Here Are 3 Top Ways to Cash In on the AI Power Boom.
- Earnings call transcript: Brookfield Renewable’s Q2 2025 earnings miss expectations
- Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- 5 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- Should Value Investors Buy Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Stock?
- 3 Great Energy Stocks to Buy This August
- Brookfield Renewable Corp stock hits 52-week high at 36.97 USD
- Keep Calm And Keep Buying These Dividends
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is a Great Choice
Daily Range
34.48 34.85
Year Range
23.73 37.00
- Previous Close
- 34.49
- Open
- 34.70
- Bid
- 34.51
- Ask
- 34.81
- Low
- 34.48
- High
- 34.85
- Volume
- 488
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.12%
- Year Change
- 5.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%