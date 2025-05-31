Moedas / AREC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AREC: American Resources Corporation - Class A
2.49 USD 0.05 (1.97%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AREC para hoje mudou para -1.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.48 e o mais alto foi 2.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Resources Corporation - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AREC Notícias
- US-Korea partnership to build rare earth and magnet complex
- D. Boral Capital inicia cobertura da American Resources com recomendação de compra
- D. Boral Capital initiates American Resources stock with Buy rating
- ReElement Technologies secures $20 million equipment leasing facility
- DoD awards $2 million to ReElement for rare earth refining capacity
- American Resources earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ReElement to supply Vulcan with rare earth oxides under multi-year deal
- American Resources regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
- American Resources regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Arecor forms scientific advisory board for oral peptide delivery
- ReElement launches rare earth magnet recycling at competitive prices
- ReElement Technologies Expands Commercial Capabilities to Include Delivery of 99.99% - 99.999% Separated Rare Earth & Critical Minerals for U.S. Commercial and Defense Supply Chains
- Quarterly results show mixed performance across Oxford Technology 2 VCT
- American Resources Corporation’s Electrified Materials Finalizes Agreements for $911,519 Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recycling Grant from State of Indiana
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Updated Participation in June Industry Conferences
- American Resources confirms Nasdaq compliance after filing delay
- ReElement Technologies Advances National Defense Supply Chain with High-Purity Gallium and Terbium Production
- EXIM backs $150M for critical mineral refinery expansion
- Jim Cramer Says The Chinese 'Could Really Hurt Us' As Beijing Tightens Grip On Rare Earth Magnets: Warns Of Threat To 'Everything' From Autos To Data Centers - American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC), Lynas Rare Earths (OTC:LYSCF)
- American Resources Corporation Featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight
- ReElement Technologies Corporation and Exigo Battery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Announce A Joint Venture For Rare Earth Magnet Recycling
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Participation in June Industry Conferences
- ReElement Technologies Secures Anchor Investment from South African Firm Novare Holdings to Catalyze Rare Earth Element Refining Expansion in America’s Heartland
- American Resources earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
Faixa diária
2.48 2.60
Faixa anual
0.38 2.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.54
- Open
- 2.56
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Low
- 2.48
- High
- 2.60
- Volume
- 1.625 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.97%
- Mudança mensal
- 25.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 441.30%
- Mudança anual
- 159.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh