AREC: American Resources Corporation - Class A
2.71 USD 0.26 (10.61%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AREC exchange rate has changed by 10.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.50 and at a high of 2.80.
Follow American Resources Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AREC News
- D. Boral Capital initiates American Resources stock with Buy rating
- ReElement Technologies secures $20 million equipment leasing facility
- DoD awards $2 million to ReElement for rare earth refining capacity
- American Resources earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ReElement to supply Vulcan with rare earth oxides under multi-year deal
- American Resources regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
- American Resources regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Arecor forms scientific advisory board for oral peptide delivery
- ReElement launches rare earth magnet recycling at competitive prices
- ReElement Technologies Expands Commercial Capabilities to Include Delivery of 99.99% - 99.999% Separated Rare Earth & Critical Minerals for U.S. Commercial and Defense Supply Chains
- Quarterly results show mixed performance across Oxford Technology 2 VCT
- American Resources Corporation’s Electrified Materials Finalizes Agreements for $911,519 Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recycling Grant from State of Indiana
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Updated Participation in June Industry Conferences
- American Resources confirms Nasdaq compliance after filing delay
- ReElement Technologies Advances National Defense Supply Chain with High-Purity Gallium and Terbium Production
- EXIM backs $150M for critical mineral refinery expansion
- Jim Cramer Says The Chinese 'Could Really Hurt Us' As Beijing Tightens Grip On Rare Earth Magnets: Warns Of Threat To 'Everything' From Autos To Data Centers - American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC), Lynas Rare Earths (OTC:LYSCF)
- American Resources Corporation Featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight
- ReElement Technologies Corporation and Exigo Battery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Announce A Joint Venture For Rare Earth Magnet Recycling
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Participation in June Industry Conferences
- ReElement Technologies Secures Anchor Investment from South African Firm Novare Holdings to Catalyze Rare Earth Element Refining Expansion in America’s Heartland
- American Resources earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Resources Corp Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice
- ReElement Technologies Joins Ivy Tech Community College as Workforce Development Partner Through U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Grant
Daily Range
2.50 2.80
Year Range
0.38 2.80
- Previous Close
- 2.45
- Open
- 2.62
- Bid
- 2.71
- Ask
- 3.01
- Low
- 2.50
- High
- 2.80
- Volume
- 5.360 K
- Daily Change
- 10.61%
- Month Change
- 36.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 489.13%
- Year Change
- 182.29%
