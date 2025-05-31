通貨 / AREC
AREC: American Resources Corporation - Class A
2.49 USD 0.05 (1.97%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARECの今日の為替レートは、-1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.47の安値と2.60の高値で取引されました。
American Resources Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AREC News
- US-Korea partnership to build rare earth and magnet complex
- D. ボラル・キャピタル、アメリカン・リソーシズ株を「買い」で新規カバー開始
- D. Boral Capital initiates American Resources stock with Buy rating
- ReElement Technologies secures $20 million equipment leasing facility
- DoD awards $2 million to ReElement for rare earth refining capacity
- American Resources earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ReElement to supply Vulcan with rare earth oxides under multi-year deal
- American Resources regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
- American Resources regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Arecor forms scientific advisory board for oral peptide delivery
- ReElement launches rare earth magnet recycling at competitive prices
- ReElement Technologies Expands Commercial Capabilities to Include Delivery of 99.99% - 99.999% Separated Rare Earth & Critical Minerals for U.S. Commercial and Defense Supply Chains
- Quarterly results show mixed performance across Oxford Technology 2 VCT
- American Resources Corporation’s Electrified Materials Finalizes Agreements for $911,519 Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recycling Grant from State of Indiana
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Updated Participation in June Industry Conferences
- American Resources confirms Nasdaq compliance after filing delay
- ReElement Technologies Advances National Defense Supply Chain with High-Purity Gallium and Terbium Production
- EXIM backs $150M for critical mineral refinery expansion
- Jim Cramer Says The Chinese 'Could Really Hurt Us' As Beijing Tightens Grip On Rare Earth Magnets: Warns Of Threat To 'Everything' From Autos To Data Centers - American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC), Lynas Rare Earths (OTC:LYSCF)
- American Resources Corporation Featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight
- ReElement Technologies Corporation and Exigo Battery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Announce A Joint Venture For Rare Earth Magnet Recycling
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Participation in June Industry Conferences
- ReElement Technologies Secures Anchor Investment from South African Firm Novare Holdings to Catalyze Rare Earth Element Refining Expansion in America’s Heartland
- American Resources earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
1日のレンジ
2.47 2.60
1年のレンジ
0.38 2.80
- 以前の終値
- 2.54
- 始値
- 2.56
- 買値
- 2.49
- 買値
- 2.79
- 安値
- 2.47
- 高値
- 2.60
- 出来高
- 2.254 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 25.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 441.30%
- 1年の変化
- 159.38%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K