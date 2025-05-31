Valute / AREC
AREC: American Resources Corporation - Class A
2.87 USD 0.38 (15.26%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AREC ha avuto una variazione del 15.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.50 e ad un massimo di 2.92.
Segui le dinamiche di American Resources Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AREC News
- US-Korea partnership to build rare earth and magnet complex
- D. Boral Capital avvia la copertura di American Resources con rating Buy
- D. Boral Capital initiates American Resources stock with Buy rating
- ReElement Technologies secures $20 million equipment leasing facility
- DoD awards $2 million to ReElement for rare earth refining capacity
- American Resources earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ReElement to supply Vulcan with rare earth oxides under multi-year deal
- American Resources regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
- American Resources regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Arecor forms scientific advisory board for oral peptide delivery
- ReElement launches rare earth magnet recycling at competitive prices
- ReElement Technologies Expands Commercial Capabilities to Include Delivery of 99.99% - 99.999% Separated Rare Earth & Critical Minerals for U.S. Commercial and Defense Supply Chains
- Quarterly results show mixed performance across Oxford Technology 2 VCT
- American Resources Corporation’s Electrified Materials Finalizes Agreements for $911,519 Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recycling Grant from State of Indiana
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Updated Participation in June Industry Conferences
- American Resources confirms Nasdaq compliance after filing delay
- ReElement Technologies Advances National Defense Supply Chain with High-Purity Gallium and Terbium Production
- EXIM backs $150M for critical mineral refinery expansion
- Jim Cramer Says The Chinese 'Could Really Hurt Us' As Beijing Tightens Grip On Rare Earth Magnets: Warns Of Threat To 'Everything' From Autos To Data Centers - American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC), Lynas Rare Earths (OTC:LYSCF)
- American Resources Corporation Featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight
- ReElement Technologies Corporation and Exigo Battery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Announce A Joint Venture For Rare Earth Magnet Recycling
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Participation in June Industry Conferences
- ReElement Technologies Secures Anchor Investment from South African Firm Novare Holdings to Catalyze Rare Earth Element Refining Expansion in America’s Heartland
- American Resources earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.50 2.92
Intervallo Annuale
0.38 2.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.49
- Apertura
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.87
- Ask
- 3.17
- Minimo
- 2.50
- Massimo
- 2.92
- Volume
- 4.103 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 15.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 44.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 523.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 198.96%
