QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AREC
Tornare a Azioni

AREC: American Resources Corporation - Class A

2.87 USD 0.38 (15.26%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AREC ha avuto una variazione del 15.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.50 e ad un massimo di 2.92.

Segui le dinamiche di American Resources Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AREC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.50 2.92
Intervallo Annuale
0.38 2.92
Chiusura Precedente
2.49
Apertura
2.50
Bid
2.87
Ask
3.17
Minimo
2.50
Massimo
2.92
Volume
4.103 K
Variazione giornaliera
15.26%
Variazione Mensile
44.95%
Variazione Semestrale
523.91%
Variazione Annuale
198.96%
21 settembre, domenica