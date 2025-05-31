통화 / AREC
AREC: American Resources Corporation - Class A
2.87 USD 0.38 (15.26%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AREC 환율이 오늘 15.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.50이고 고가는 2.92이었습니다.
American Resources Corporation - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AREC News
- US-Korea partnership to build rare earth and magnet complex
- D. Boral Capital, American Resources에 ’매수’ 등급 제시
- D. Boral Capital initiates American Resources stock with Buy rating
- ReElement Technologies secures $20 million equipment leasing facility
- DoD awards $2 million to ReElement for rare earth refining capacity
- American Resources earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ReElement to supply Vulcan with rare earth oxides under multi-year deal
- American Resources regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
- American Resources regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Arecor forms scientific advisory board for oral peptide delivery
- ReElement launches rare earth magnet recycling at competitive prices
- ReElement Technologies Expands Commercial Capabilities to Include Delivery of 99.99% - 99.999% Separated Rare Earth & Critical Minerals for U.S. Commercial and Defense Supply Chains
- Quarterly results show mixed performance across Oxford Technology 2 VCT
- American Resources Corporation’s Electrified Materials Finalizes Agreements for $911,519 Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recycling Grant from State of Indiana
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Updated Participation in June Industry Conferences
- American Resources confirms Nasdaq compliance after filing delay
- ReElement Technologies Advances National Defense Supply Chain with High-Purity Gallium and Terbium Production
- EXIM backs $150M for critical mineral refinery expansion
- Jim Cramer Says The Chinese 'Could Really Hurt Us' As Beijing Tightens Grip On Rare Earth Magnets: Warns Of Threat To 'Everything' From Autos To Data Centers - American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC), Lynas Rare Earths (OTC:LYSCF)
- American Resources Corporation Featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight
- ReElement Technologies Corporation and Exigo Battery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Announce A Joint Venture For Rare Earth Magnet Recycling
- American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Participation in June Industry Conferences
- ReElement Technologies Secures Anchor Investment from South African Firm Novare Holdings to Catalyze Rare Earth Element Refining Expansion in America’s Heartland
- American Resources earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
일일 변동 비율
2.50 2.92
년간 변동
0.38 2.92
- 이전 종가
- 2.49
- 시가
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.87
- Ask
- 3.17
- 저가
- 2.50
- 고가
- 2.92
- 볼륨
- 4.103 K
- 일일 변동
- 15.26%
- 월 변동
- 44.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 523.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 198.96%
20 9월, 토요일