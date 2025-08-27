Moedas / ANF
ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company
87.77 USD 2.35 (2.75%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ANF para hoje mudou para 2.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.20 e o mais alto foi 88.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Abercrombie & Fitch Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ANF Notícias
Faixa diária
87.20 88.78
Faixa anual
65.40 167.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 85.42
- Open
- 87.70
- Bid
- 87.77
- Ask
- 88.07
- Low
- 87.20
- High
- 88.78
- Volume
- 182
- Mudança diária
- 2.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.58%
- Mudança anual
- -36.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh