ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company
89.88 USD 4.46 (5.22%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ANFの今日の為替レートは、5.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.20の安値と89.92の高値で取引されました。
Abercrombie & Fitch Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
87.20 89.92
1年のレンジ
65.40 167.71
- 以前の終値
- 85.42
- 始値
- 87.70
- 買値
- 89.88
- 買値
- 90.18
- 安値
- 87.20
- 高値
- 89.92
- 出来高
- 3.555 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.36%
- 1年の変化
- -35.34%
