クォートセクション
通貨 / ANF
ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company

89.88 USD 4.46 (5.22%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ANFの今日の為替レートは、5.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.20の安値と89.92の高値で取引されました。

Abercrombie & Fitch Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
87.20 89.92
1年のレンジ
65.40 167.71
以前の終値
85.42
始値
87.70
買値
89.88
買値
90.18
安値
87.20
高値
89.92
出来高
3.555 K
1日の変化
5.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.94%
6ヶ月の変化
18.36%
1年の変化
-35.34%
