ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company

85.14 USD 2.46 (2.81%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ANF exchange rate has changed by -2.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.90 and at a high of 87.71.

Daily Range
84.90 87.71
Year Range
65.40 167.71
Previous Close
87.60
Open
87.44
Bid
85.14
Ask
85.44
Low
84.90
High
87.71
Volume
1.839 K
Daily Change
-2.81%
Month Change
-8.06%
6 Months Change
12.11%
Year Change
-38.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%