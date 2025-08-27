Currencies / ANF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company
85.14 USD 2.46 (2.81%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANF exchange rate has changed by -2.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.90 and at a high of 87.71.
Follow Abercrombie & Fitch Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANF News
- Abercrombie & Fitch: Downgrade To Sell On Near-Term Weakness (NYSE:ANF)
- Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Nuuly’s Growth Potential Is The Best Reason To Buy Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) director sells $131,683 in stock
- American Eagle Outfitters Is Now Priced For Growth (NYSE:AEO)
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Abercrombie & Fitch Vs. Urban Outfitters: Similar Fundamentals, Different Valuations
- Stock Market Today: American Eagle Soars on Earnings and Viral Ad Buzz
- American Eagle soars as Sydney Sweeney ad stirs up demand
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- International Markets and Abercrombie (ANF): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Opinion: Bulls and bears are in a tug-of-war for stock-market control. Here’s the side you want to be on now.
- Denim Trend Boosts Abercrombie As Outlook, Stock Climb - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Raymond James raises Abercrombie & Fitch stock price target to $105
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch stock, maintains $130 price target
- Record Urban Outfitters Results Not Enough For Investors. Retailers Mixed.
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ANF)
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Abercrombie Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Hollister Brand Up 19%
Daily Range
84.90 87.71
Year Range
65.40 167.71
- Previous Close
- 87.60
- Open
- 87.44
- Bid
- 85.14
- Ask
- 85.44
- Low
- 84.90
- High
- 87.71
- Volume
- 1.839 K
- Daily Change
- -2.81%
- Month Change
- -8.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.11%
- Year Change
- -38.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%