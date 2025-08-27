Valute / ANF
ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company
90.96 USD 1.08 (1.20%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ANF ha avuto una variazione del 1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.22 e ad un massimo di 93.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Abercrombie & Fitch Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
89.22 93.00
Intervallo Annuale
65.40 167.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 89.88
- Apertura
- 90.25
- Bid
- 90.96
- Ask
- 91.26
- Minimo
- 89.22
- Massimo
- 93.00
- Volume
- 4.931 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.57%
20 settembre, sabato