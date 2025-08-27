QuotazioniSezioni
ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company

90.96 USD 1.08 (1.20%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ANF ha avuto una variazione del 1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.22 e ad un massimo di 93.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Abercrombie & Fitch Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
89.22 93.00
Intervallo Annuale
65.40 167.71
Chiusura Precedente
89.88
Apertura
90.25
Bid
90.96
Ask
91.26
Minimo
89.22
Massimo
93.00
Volume
4.931 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.20%
Variazione Mensile
-1.77%
Variazione Semestrale
19.78%
Variazione Annuale
-34.57%
