货币 / ANF
ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch Company
86.61 USD 0.10 (0.12%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ANF汇率已更改-0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点85.88和高点86.88进行交易。
关注Abercrombie & Fitch Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ANF新闻
日范围
85.88 86.88
年范围
65.40 167.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 86.71
- 开盘价
- 86.73
- 卖价
- 86.61
- 买价
- 86.91
- 最低价
- 85.88
- 最高价
- 86.88
- 交易量
- 706
- 日变化
- -0.12%
- 月变化
- -6.47%
- 6个月变化
- 14.05%
- 年变化
- -37.70%
