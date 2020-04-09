Smart Close Manager v1

Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions.

This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders.

Key Features

  • Close all orders with one click

  • Close only BUY / only SELL positions

  • Close only profitable or only losing positions

  • Close only the current chart symbol or all symbols

  • Delete pending orders automatically (optional)

  • Fast execution using FOK processing

  • Simple interface — no indicators, no charts, no lag

Why this tool?

  • Avoid mistakes during volatile markets

  • Quickly clean unwanted positions

  • Speed up manual trading

  • Reduce trading pressure and human error

  • Works with any broker, any symbol, any timeframe

How to use

  1. Drag the script onto the chart

  2. Choose your closing options

  3. Confirm — orders are processed instantly

No complicated settings. No performance load.
Just fast, safe, professional order control.

Version 1.1 – What’s new

  • Improved pending order detection (fully MT5-compatible)

  • Faster execution logic

  • Fixed all compatibility errors

  • More stable order-handling sequence


Produtos recomendados
Currency Strength for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Utilitários
新機能：Ver3.5 28通貨ペアの強弱も表示するようにしました。 監視ペアで最強、最弱の通貨ペアとなった場合、四つ葉のマークが出るように変更しました。 15分足、1時間足、4時間足単位での通貨ペアの強弱を表示するようにしました。 詳細な情報はこちらにサイトがあります。 https://toushika.top/tc-cs-plus-cfd/ 注：こちらはTitanのデモ口座で動作します。 XMで使用したい場合は こちらのでセットファイル を使用してください。 機能： 一目で現在の通貨の方向性と強弱が確認できます。 15M,1H,4Hでの方向性を表示します。 15M,1H,4Hでの方向が揃った場合にドットが表示されます。 通貨の相関が揃った場合にドットが表示されます。 ※相関はピアソン相関係数を使用しています。 より詳しい情報につきましてはこちらを参照してください。 https://www.mql5.com/ja/articles/5481 通貨の強弱を表示します。 現時点でのボラリティーの状況を表示します。 過去20日/過去5日/今日のボラリティーを表示しま
Sync In Many Ways MT5
Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
Utilitários
Description This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. As for chart analysis, some are watching out several symbol simultaneously with single timeframe and others are trading only one single pair with   multi timeframe analysis. For both, a common troublesome issue is “scroll chart to look back” or “draw chart objects” in multi charts at the same time.  Especially for those who are trading with multi timeframe soluti
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
Assuma o controle de sua rotina de negociação sem esforço com o revolucionário Trades Time Manager. Essa ferramenta potente automatiza a execução de ordens em horários designados, transformando sua abordagem de negociação. Crie listas de tarefas personalizadas para diversas ações de negociação, desde a compra até a definição de pedidos, tudo sem intervenção manual. Guia de instalação e entradas do Trades Time Manager Se você deseja receber notificações sobre o EA, adicione nosso URL ao terminal
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicadores
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Utilitários
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
Titan Machinist MT5
Marco De Donno
Utilitários
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one s
Don Hits MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Trago para vocês Don Hits, um especialista em negociação agressiva, é um sistema Multidirecional, cobre todos os tempos e todas as moedas, com controle de Drawdown esse sistema utiliza uma das minhas lógicas de Martingale com acompanhamento do que acontece em um tempo menor e em um tempo maior, também será decidido se é necessário intervir no Drawdown, sei que muitos não gostam do martin ou sistema edge porque estão acostumados a queimar contas, mas acredite que meus sistemas são diferentes, é
Xelar EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Experts
Robot Name:   Xelar EA MT5 Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please conta
Auto Timed Close Operations
Daniel Cardoso Tavares
Utilitários
Apresentamos o "Auto-Timed Close Operations", um utilitário importante para traders do MetaTrader 5! Este utilitário foi desenvolvido para ajudar traders de todos os níveis a fechar automaticamente suas posições abertas no momento exato que desejarem. Com o "Auto-Timed Close Operations ", você ganha o controle necessário sobre suas negociações e pode evitar surpresas indesejáveis ​​ao final do dia ou em qualquer outro momento predefinido. Sabemos como é importante proteger seus lucros e limitar
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
Utilitários
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilitários
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Stop Loss with Profit
JOSE LUIS MOLINA RAJA
Utilitários
Stop Loss with Profit This utility / expert for MetaTrader 5 modifies the stop loss of all your operations dynamically and automatically to ensure the minimum benefits you want, and be able to operate with or without Take Profit. Maximize your benefits, by being able to trade with Unlimited Take Profit. You will ensure the number of minimum points you want to earn in each operation and the stop loss will be adjusted as long as the benefit of the operation grows. For example: you open a purcha
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilitários
Painel de negociação multifuncional para simplificar a negociação manual. Visualização de negociações e ordens, cálculos de P&L, negociação com um clique, modificação de ordens, ponto de equilíbrio, trailing stop, stop loss parcial, take profit parcial, fechamento por tempo, stop loss de capital e take profit - tudo isso é possível em um ou alguns cliques, usando teclas de atalho ou com um simples arrastar do mouse dos níveis no gráfico. A interface amigável permite que você teste os cenários ne
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
Utilitários
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - feature-rich tool that adds the desired and highly-demanded functions to the terminal to enhance trading experience. Orders execution with one click You can open and close orders easily, using the panel. Buttons to open Market, Limit and Stop orders in both buy and sell directions are located on the Main tab, while there are multiple options to close already existing positions and cancel orders: Close/cancel all Close/cancel buy and sell positions/orders separately Clo
Equity Defense
Trading Toolkit
Utilitários
Equity Defense é uma poderosa ferramenta de gestão de riscos projetada pela Trading Toolkit para proteger sua conta de trading de grandes retrações. Essa ferramenta monitora de perto o patrimônio da sua conta e fecha automaticamente todas as operações abertas quando uma porcentagem predeterminada de perda de patrimônio é atingida durante um dia de trading. A ferramenta Equity Defense garante que suas perdas diárias não ultrapassem seu limite de perda predeterminado, ajudando você a operar com tr
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Utilitários
Não compre antes de ver o produto Danko Trend Color , pois este painel é uma maneira de visualizar um resumo deste indicador em diversos timeframes. O utilitário Danko DTC Panel  permite você olhar a tendência em até 5 tempos gráficos. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframes, uma nova janela se abrirá já com o indicador plotado na tela para você ver o gráfico completo. A largura do painel, com a quantidade de velas que deseja visualizar, é personalizável, veja nas imagens à seguir. Ao clicar nos tex
Trade Manager EA for MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.21 (14)
Utilitários
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: "Much better than lots of other trade managers I've tested..." – R Vdr "Saves me time from manually calculating lots sizes and risks...amazing support." – Richard Obi Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools.
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.57 (37)
Utilitários
Ferramenta de Posição de Negociação e Backtesting: A "Ferramenta de Posição de Negociação e Backtesting", também conhecida como "Ferramenta de Risco e Recompensa", é um indicador abrangente e inovador projetado para aprimorar sua análise técnica e estratégias de negociação. A Ferramenta de Risco é uma solução completa e fácil de usar para gestão eficaz de riscos na negociação forex. Com a capacidade de visualizar posições de negociação, incluindo preço de entrada, stop-loss (SL) e take-profit
FREE
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilitários
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
Utilitários
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Server Sentinel MT5
benoit blasco
Utilitários
Discover our all-in-one monitoring and notifications EA for MetaTrader. Designed to ensure traders’ security and peace of mind, this unique EA offers a full range of advanced features that will allow you to stay informed and control your account activity, anytime and anywhere.   Key Features : Continuous server monitoring: real-time notification on server availability and performance (Cpu, Ram, disk), connectivity, latency and more Advanced account management: live tracking of margin calls, dro
FREE
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitários
Cerberus the Equity Watcher é uma ferramenta de gerenciamento de risco que monitora constantemente o patrimônio da sua conta e evita grandes perdas, causadas por EAs defeituosos ou por seu comportamento emocional. É extremamente útil para traders sistemáticos que dependem de EAs que podem conter bugs ou que podem não ter um bom desempenho em condições de mercado inesperadas. Cerberus permite que você defina um valor mínimo de patrimônio e (opcionalmente) um valor máximo, se qualquer um deles for
Trades manager pro only buy
Amir Hocine Daikh
Utilitários
Trades Manager Pro – Only Buy is a professional trade management tool designed to fully automate risk control and profit-taking for BUY trades only, on any symbol, pair, or instrument you apply it to . It calculates a risk-based stop loss once per position, ensuring consistent capital protection without repeated modifications. The system supports up to three customizable partial take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3), each closing a defined percentage of trade volume to secure profits step by step,
Session Lines
Ian Worthington
Indicadores
This is one of my most important indicators. Did you ever miss the session open/close? I did, which is why I made this indicator. It took a long time to get this right, since depending on your platform and timezone, it can be incorrect. It should be accurate for everyone now. It takes into account Daylight savings for NY and EU timezones, and should just work like magic on your charts.
Hardstop Risk Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilitários
Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of prot
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
News Clock for MT5
Victor Klenov
Utilitários
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Mais do autor
TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You
Teh Chin Han
Experts
TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System （Short description） AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP. （Full description） Overview TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing. The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for bot
TopAI Trend Gold Trend EA for XAUUSD
Teh Chin Han
Experts
TopAI Trend Gold EA — Official Product Description Overview TopAI Trend Gold EA is a simple and stable trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and other trending instruments. It uses a clean EMA-based structure (Fast EMA vs Slow EMA) to detect clear upward or downward market trends and open trades accordingly. This EA is created as an easy-to-use, lightweight version suitable for beginners, testers, and traders who prefer transparent rules. No martingale, no grid, no risky position
TopAI Gold Scalper M15
Teh Chin Han
Experts
TopAI Gold Scalper M15 is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe . It focuses on capturing short-term momentum moves by following real price action instead of predicting market tops or bottoms. Trading Concept Trade with momentum, not prediction Follow where the candle is moving One trade at a time, clear entry and exit Close at take profit, then wait for the next opportunity Core Strategy Logic EMA Trend Filter Best performance in low-sprea
TopAI Gold Reversal H1
Teh Chin Han
Experts
【简短描述（Summary）】 TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is a low-frequency XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for H1 timeframe. It trades mean-reversion setups using RSI extremes and price deviation from EMA, with fixed risk control and optional trailing stop. One position at a time. No martingale, no grid, no hedging. 【详细描述（Description）】 TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to operate exclusively on the H1 timeframe . The EA focuses on reversal / mean-reversion
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário