Bneu News Filter Pro

## Full Product Description

**Bneu News Filter Pro** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and manage trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position protection, real-time spread monitoring, and optional news trading functionality through a visual panel interface.

### Main Functionality

**Economic Calendar Integration:**
- Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar
- Monitoring of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD
- Display of upcoming events with time, name, currency, and impact level
- Scrollable calendar panel showing events for the next 7 days
- Automatic event filtering based on importance level (Low, Medium, High)
- Detection of major events including Non-Farm Payrolls, FOMC decisions, CPI releases, GDP announcements, and central bank rate decisions

**Impact Analysis System:**
- Classification of events into five impact levels: None, Low, Medium, High, Extreme
- Automatic detection of extreme impact events based on event name analysis
- Color-coded impact indicators on panel display
- Configurable filtering to monitor specific impact levels only
- Currency impact matrix to determine affected trading symbols

**Protection Mode Options:**
- No Protection: Monitoring only without automatic actions
- Pause Only: Block new trades during news period without closing existing positions
- Close and Pause: Close all positions and pending orders then block new trades
- Hedge Mode: Open opposite positions to hedge existing exposure instead of closing

**Configurable Time Settings:**
- Minutes before news: Configure when protection starts (default: 15 minutes)
- Minutes after news: Configure how long protection remains active (default: 30 minutes)
- Automatic protection activation and deactivation based on event timing
- Manual start and stop buttons for immediate protection control

**Spread Monitoring System:**
- Baseline spread calculation for all symbols in Market Watch
- Real-time spread comparison during protection periods
- Spread widening detection with configurable multiplier threshold
- Visual alerts when spread exceeds normal levels
- Symbol-specific spread monitoring for affected currency pairs
- Trade blocking when spread exceeds acceptable levels

**Symbol Filtering:**
- Automatic identification of symbols affected by news currency
- Currency impact matrix determines which pairs are affected by each news event
- Option to specify monitored symbols manually
- Protection applies only to affected symbols when configured

**News Trading Functionality:**
- Straddle order placement before news releases
- Configurable straddle distance in pips from current price
- Buy stop and sell stop orders placed simultaneously
- Automatic order expiry time configuration
- Auto-cancellation of opposite order after one side fills
- Risk-based lot size calculation for news trades
- Configurable placement timing before news event

**Panel Interface:**
- Draggable panel with customizable position
- Transparent background option with adjustable opacity
- Status display showing protection state and next event
- Countdown timer to next scheduled event
- Impact level indicator with color coding
- Affected pairs display showing which symbols are monitored
- Manual control buttons: Start, Stop, Calendar, Settings
- Export button for event log data

**Calendar Panel:**
- Separate scrollable calendar view
- Event list sorted by time
- Time, event name, currency, and impact columns
- Scroll buttons for viewing additional events
- Close button to hide calendar panel

**Event Logging and Export:**
- Automatic logging of all processed news events
- Record of protection triggers and actions taken
- Positions closed and orders deleted counts
- Spread before and after event values
- CSV export functionality with timestamped files
- Comprehensive event history for analysis

### Technical Specifications

**System Requirements:**
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Built-in Economic Calendar access enabled
- Compatible with any account type
- Works on any chart and timeframe
- Does not require additional libraries or DLL files

**Input Parameters:**

**Panel Settings:**
- Panel X position: Horizontal position on chart (default: 20)
- Panel Y position: Vertical position on chart (default: 20)
- Transparent background: Enable transparent panel mode (default: false)
- Background opacity: Transparency level 0-100% (default: 50)

**Protection Settings:**
- Protection mode: Select from None, Pause Only, Close and Pause, or Hedge (default: Close and Pause)
- Operation mode: Protection mode or Trading mode (default: Protection)
- Auto-start: Automatic protection on attachment (default: true)
- Minutes before: Protection start time before event (default: 15)
- Minutes after: Protection duration after event (default: 30)
- Max spread multiplier: Spread threshold relative to baseline (default: 3.0)

**Impact Filter:**
- Filter low impact: Monitor low importance events (default: false)
- Filter medium impact: Monitor medium importance events (default: true)
- Filter high impact: Monitor high importance events (default: true)
- Currencies: Comma-separated list of currencies to monitor (default: USD,EUR,GBP,JPY,CHF,AUD,CAD,NZD)

**News Trading Settings:**
- Enable trading: Activate news trading functionality (default: false)
- Trading risk: Risk percentage per trade (default: 1.0%)
- Straddle distance: Distance in pips for pending orders (default: 20)
- Straddle expiry: Order expiration in minutes (default: 60)
- Auto-cancel opposite: Cancel unfilled order after fill (default: true)
- Place minutes before: Order placement timing (default: 5 minutes)

**Advanced Settings:**
- Update interval: Calendar refresh frequency in seconds (default: 60)
- Close pending: Close pending orders during protection (default: true)
- Log events: Write events to journal (default: true)
- Export path: Folder for CSV exports (default: NewsFilter\Logs)
- Use impact analysis: Enable advanced event classification (default: true)
- Monitored symbols: Specific symbols to monitor (default: empty - all affected)
- Monitor spread: Enable spread monitoring (default: true)
- Spread check interval: Spread monitoring frequency (default: 5 seconds)

### Operation Instructions

**Initial Setup:**
1. Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart in MetaTrader 5
2. Ensure Economic Calendar access is enabled in platform settings
3. Configure protection mode according to your preference
4. Set time parameters for protection before and after events
5. Select currencies to monitor based on your trading pairs
6. Configure impact filter to specify which event levels to monitor
7. Adjust spread multiplier threshold if needed
8. Enable or disable news trading functionality as desired

**Daily Usage:**
1. Panel displays automatically on chart attachment
2. Monitor upcoming events shown on panel
3. View countdown timer to next scheduled event
4. Protection activates automatically based on configured timing
5. Manual Start/Stop buttons available for immediate control
6. Open Calendar button to view extended event list
7. Export button saves event log to CSV file
8. Settings button displays current configuration

**News Trading Operation:**
1. Enable news trading in input parameters
2. Configure risk percentage and straddle distance
3. Set placement timing before events
4. System places buy stop and sell stop orders automatically
5. Orders expire if not triggered within configured time
6. Opposite order cancels automatically after one side fills

### Use Cases

- Traders who want to avoid trading during high-impact news releases
- Users seeking automatic position protection during economic events
- Traders who need spread monitoring during volatile periods
- Users who want to close positions before major announcements
- Traders who prefer hedging over closing during news events
- Users interested in news trading with straddle order strategies
- Traders who need comprehensive event logging for analysis
- Users who want visual calendar integration on their charts
- Traders participating in prop firm challenges with news-related rules
- Manual traders who want automatic protection while away from charts

### Features Summary

**Calendar Features:**
- 8 currency monitoring
- 7-day event lookahead
- Scrollable event list
- Impact level classification
- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI, etc.)

**Protection Features:**
- Four protection modes
- Configurable timing
- Automatic activation
- Manual override controls
- Symbol-specific filtering

**Monitoring Features:**
- Real-time spread tracking
- Spread widening detection
- Affected pair identification
- Protection status display
- Countdown timers

**Trading Features:**
- Straddle order placement
- Risk-based lot sizing
- Auto-cancel functionality
- Configurable timing
- Order expiry management

**Reporting Features:**
- Event logging
- CSV export
- Position/order counts
- Spread tracking
- Comprehensive history

### Important Notes

- This utility monitors economic calendar events available in MetaTrader 5
- Calendar data availability depends on broker and platform settings
- Protection features execute based on configured parameters
- Spread monitoring requires baseline calculation during normal market conditions
- News trading functionality requires appropriate account type and broker support
- Hedging mode requires account with hedging enabled
- Event timing is based on scheduled release times in economic calendar
- Actual market reaction timing may vary from scheduled event times
- Users should verify economic calendar data accuracy with their broker
- All automated features require proper configuration before use
- Testing on demo account recommended before live trading use
- This utility provides monitoring and protection tools
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

### System Compatibility

- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform
- Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5
- Supports all trading instruments and currency pairs
- Functions on all chart timeframes
- Requires built-in Economic Calendar functionality
- Does not require external data sources or DLL files

---

## Compliance with MQL5 Market Rules

### Rule Compliance Checklist

 **Product Name:** Descriptive, professional, no superlatives  
 **No Profit Guarantees:** No claims about trading results  
 **Accurate Description:** All features accurately described  
 **No External Links:** Description contains no external website links  
 **English Language:** All text in English  
 **Factual Information:** Description focuses on functionality  
 **No Backtest Claims:** No trading performance claims  
 **No Superlatives:** Description uses factual language  
 **Proper Categorization:** Correctly categorized as Expert Advisor/Utility  
 **Technical Accuracy:** All specifications accurate  

### Required Disclaimers

- This product is a trading utility tool for monitoring and protection
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Trading involves risk of loss
- Calendar data accuracy depends on MetaTrader 5 platform and broker
- Protection features help manage risk but do not eliminate it
- Users should test on demo accounts before live trading
- All features require proper configuration and understanding
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

---

## Screenshots Recommendations

### Required Screenshots for Marketplace

1. Main panel on chart showing protection status and upcoming event
2. Calendar panel with scrollable event list
3. Panel during active protection period with status indicators
4. Input parameters window showing all configurable settings
5. News trading straddle orders placed on chart
6. Spread monitoring alert display
7. Event log export CSV file example

### Screenshot Requirements

- All screenshots must show English text
- Input parameters displayed in English
- Panel interface labels in English
- Clear demonstration of functionality
- Actual product interface only

---

## Support Information

**Documentation:** User documentation included with product  
**Support Contact:** Available through MQL5 Service Desk  
**Version Updates:** Free updates for functionality improvements  
**Compatibility:** Compatible with current MetaTrader 5 versions  

---

Produits recommandés
MT5toTLGRM
Fernando Morales
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT5toTLGRM EA only sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT5 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one has a different number in [B13] setting. Following are the features of MT5toTLGRM EA send
FREE
Limiter Drawdown App
Alain Bleeksma
Utilitaires
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Currency Strength for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Utilitaires
新機能：Ver3.5 28通貨ペアの強弱も表示するようにしました。 監視ペアで最強、最弱の通貨ペアとなった場合、四つ葉のマークが出るように変更しました。 15分足、1時間足、4時間足単位での通貨ペアの強弱を表示するようにしました。 詳細な情報はこちらにサイトがあります。 https://toushika.top/tc-cs-plus-cfd/ 注：こちらはTitanのデモ口座で動作します。 XMで使用したい場合は こちらのでセットファイル を使用してください。 機能： 一目で現在の通貨の方向性と強弱が確認できます。 15M,1H,4Hでの方向性を表示します。 15M,1H,4Hでの方向が揃った場合にドットが表示されます。 通貨の相関が揃った場合にドットが表示されます。 ※相関はピアソン相関係数を使用しています。 より詳しい情報につきましてはこちらを参照してください。 https://www.mql5.com/ja/articles/5481 通貨の強弱を表示します。 現時点でのボラリティーの状況を表示します。 過去20日/過去5日/今日のボラリティーを表示しま
ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicateurs
The   ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring the range of bars. It quickly and easily helps evaluate the ATR's current spread (range), which is especially useful for VSA traders. The indicator for classifying the range of bars (candles) uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. Our ATR indicator is rendered as a histogram. This indic
Import and Export Global Variables
Borja Mayoral Arauz
Utilitaires
Overview: The WWImportExportGV  is a versatile and efficient utility designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) users to manage global variables effortlessly. With this tool, traders can easily export all global variables from their terminal to a CSV file or import them into another terminal, ensuring seamless synchronization between trading environments. Features: Export Mode: Automatically extracts all global variables from the current MT5 terminal and saves them to a CSV file. This file can be shared o
FREE
Auto Timed Close Operations
Daniel Cardoso Tavares
Utilitaires
Introducing the "Auto Timed Close Operations", a useful utility for MetaTrader 5 traders! This utility has been developed to help traders of all levels automatically close their open positions at the exact moment they desire. With the "Auto Timed Close Operations", you gain the required control over your trades and can avoid unwanted surprises at the end of the day or at any other predefined time. We know how important it is to protect your profits and limit your losses, and that's exactly what
Trading Pal MT5
Tan Bao Shen Chen
Utilitaires
Why choose Trading Pal EA: This is a EA utility that auto-manage your   positions ' Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profits (TP) dynamically. When opening a single   position , it is easy to set the SL and TP manually. But when dealing with multiple   positions , it can be very tedious or   overwhelming   to fill in so many SL and TP values consistently, especially in a short span of time, like in scalping. Over time and after many such trades, trading itself can become a chore. That is where this EA c
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilitaires
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
Discipline By DPCTrader
Vipul Gautam
Utilitaires
EA utility to help you with your Discipline for New Traders. When Balance Drop below set Daily Max Percentage Draw Down Balance. Any new trades open after the DD Threshold reached, Bot will close any new trades instantly and will keep canceling any pending orders placed as well until the Next Daily Candle is formed or EA is removed. Note: 1. Please Attached EA Utility before start trading for the day.  2. Set Timeframe before attaching EA utility to the chart. If timeframe changed after taking a
FREE
Advanced ORB Gold
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
Recommended Broker >>>  https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp Check comments or my Bio for the roper & recommended settings          ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.3 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $299 | Increases 50% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with   #SmartRecovery   and   #AutoRecoverySystem   that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to rec
CSV News File Generator MT5
Niquel Mendoza
Utilitaires
CSV News File Generator MT5 is a script specifically designed for the MQL5 platform. It enables the automated generation of CSV files containing economic calendar news, making it ideal for use in strategy simulators or as data for training artificial intelligence models. How Does It Work? The script gathers economic news directly from the MQL5 calendar, organizes the data into arrays, and converts it into CSV files for later use. Steps to Generate News Identify Event Codes: Find the event code
FREE
Manager Time Position
Aliou Ba
Utilitaires
This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Utilitaires
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
Quick Trade Manager
Boris Sedov
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Quick Trade Manager (QTM) — est un outil pratique et intuitif pour le trading rapide directement sur le graphique MT5. QTM étend les possibilités du trading rapide directement sur le graphique, rendant le trading en un clic encore plus confortable. Le calcul automatique du volume de position en fonction du pourcentage de risque prédéfini par transaction est disponible. Tous les symboles personnalisés (synthétiques) sont entièrement pris en charge. Par exemple, QTM peut être utilisé pour trader s
FREE
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilitaires
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Smart Close Manager v1
Teh Chin Han
Utilitaires
Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (38)
Utilitaires
Outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting : L'outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting, également connu sous le nom d'Outil de Ratio Risque/Récompense, est un indicateur complet et innovant conçu pour améliorer votre analyse technique et vos stratégies de trading. L'outil de Risque est une solution complète et conviviale pour une gestion efficace du risque dans le trading forex. Avec la possibilité de prévisualiser les positions de trading, y compris le prix d'entrée, le stop-loss (
FREE
Binance real time futures data
Ping You Jiang
Utilitaires
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate the real-time data analysis of the encrypted digital currency market, the program can automatically import the real-time transaction data of Binance Futures to MT5 for analysis. The main functions are: 1. Support the automatic creation of USD-M futures trading pairs of the Ministry of Currency Security, and the base currency can also be set separately. The base currency BaseCurrency is empty to indicate all currencies,
Quantum Grid Matrix
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Titre du produit : Quantum Grid Matrix Description courte : Un Expert Advisor sophistiqué qui gère intelligemment le marché grâce à un système de grille dynamique. Quantum Grid Matrix est conçu pour gérer les fluctuations du marché en établissant une grille d'ordres calculée, visant à sécuriser les profits grâce aux fluctuations naturelles des prix. Description complète : Maîtrisez le rythme du marché grâce au trading intelligent sur grille. Vous recherchez un outil stratégique fonctionnant
FREE
Close All Indicators Script for MT5
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilitaires
Indicator Removal Script for MetaTrader 5 (Version 1.4) The Delete  All Indicators Script is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to instantly remove all indicators from the main chart, sub-windows, or both, with a single click. Developed by Louis MattFX , this script (Version 1.4) simplifies chart management, saving traders time and effort when resetting their workspace for fresh analysis or new trading strategies. Key Features Flexible Removal Options : Choose to c
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Utilitaires
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicateurs
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Utilitaires
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Utilitaires
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
DeletePendingOrder
Konstantin Chernov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! It doesn't have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need a possibility to adjust parameters of the script, use the version with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/627 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2782
FREE
RiskGuardian
Lukas Adamec
Utilitaires
Risk Guardian — Ultimate Equity & Drawdown Protection Protect your capital. Stay disciplined. Trade smarter. Risk Guardian is a powerful utility that helps traders automatically control daily risk and secure profits based on equity. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it’s lightweight, efficient, and extremely easy to use. Key Features: Daily Drawdown Limit (% based) Absolute Equity Target (e.g., stop trading after reaching 110,200 USD) Auto-close All Positions, Orders & Charts Visual Dashboard on C
True Support Resistance Indicator
Chang Hua Lin
Indicateurs
True Support Resistance Indicator: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Trading Decisions​ Quick Overview ​ It's a simple indicator that elevates your trading strategy.  True Support Resistance Indicator​ ​ is a powerful tool designed to identify key support/resistance levels in real-time. Experience clean visuals, instant alerts on breakouts, and dynamic updates that keep you ahead of market movements. Why Choose True Support Resistance Indicator? 1. Simplicity Meets Precision -  Two clearly colored
FREE
CloseAllPosition
Konstantin Chernov
4 (2)
Utilitaires
A script for closing positions If you need to quickly close several positions, this script will make all the routine for you! The script does not have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need to specify the maximal deviation and the number of attempts to close positions, use the script with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/625 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Ask Bid Spread
Anthony Peters
Utilitaires
Bid Ask Spread Display - Real-Time Price Monitor Instantly visualize crucial market pricing information directly on your chart with this lightweight, efficient script. Perfect for all trading styles, this tool provides: Key Features: Real-Time ASK Price (Red) Real-Time BID Price (Green) Spread Display in Points (Blue) ️ Fully Customizable : Position, fonts, colors High Performance : Updates 10x/second Clean Layout : Professional three-line display Self-Cleaning : Automatically
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une ordre et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de ordres po
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitaires
DashPlus est un outil de gestion de trading avancé conçu pour améliorer l'efficacité et la performance de vos transactions sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il offre un ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, incluant le calcul des risques, la gestion des ordres, des systèmes de grilles avancés, des outils basés sur les graphiques et des analyses de performance. Fonctionnalités principales 1. Grille de récupération Implémente un système de grille flexible et de moyenne pour gérer les transactions dan
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Plus de l'auteur
Bneu Trade Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
**Bneu Trade Manager** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders in managing their trading operations through a visual panel interface. This free version provides essential trade management tools suitable for manual traders who want to manage trades efficiently using a graphical interface. **Main Functionality** **Visual Trade Management:** The utility provides drag-and-drop horizontal lines on the chart for stop loss and take profit placement. Users can
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
**Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. This free version monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and displays rule compliance status with pre-configured prop firm presets. **Free Version Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pr
FREE
Bneu Trade Journal
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
**Bneu Trade Journal** is a trade analytics and journaling utility for MetaTrader 5. The utility automatically captures trade history, calculates statistics, and displays performance metrics. This free version provides basic analytics for the last 100 trades with CSV export functionality. **Free Version Features** **Automatic Trade Capture** - Automatically records closed trades from account history - Filter by magic number to track specific EA trades - Filter by symbol to track specific instr
FREE
Bneu Trade Copier
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
### Overview **Bneu Trade Copier** is a professional trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to automatically copy trades from one master account to multiple slave accounts in real-time. Perfect for: - Prop firm traders managing multiple funded accounts - Account managers distributing trades to client accounts - Traders who want to copy trades to backup accounts ###  Key Features **Real-Time Trade Copying** - Instantly copy BUY/SELL orders from master to slave accounts - File
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Simulator
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free Bneu Prop Firm Simulator FREE is a simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and understand how prop firm rules work in real-time. Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator? - Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges - Understand how daily loss and drawdown calculations work
FREE
Bneu News Filter
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
## Full Product Description **Bneu News Filter** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and protect trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position management and a visual panel interface for monitoring upcoming events. ### Main Functionality **Economic Calendar Integration:** - Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar - Monitoring of 3 major curren
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
**Bneu Trade Manager Pro** is an advanced trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that extends the functionality of the free version with automated trade management features, risk protection systems, and compliance tools for proprietary trading firm challenges. **All Free Version Features Included** All features from the free version are included in the PRO version. This includes visual trade management with drag-and-drop lines, risk-based position sizing, one-click order execution, p
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
**Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. The utility monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and provides protection features to help maintain compliance with challenge rules. **Main Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pres
BNEU Trade Journal PRO
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
**Bneu Trade Journal Pro** is a trade analytics and journaling utility for MetaTrader 5. The utility automatically captures trade history, calculates comprehensive statistics, displays performance metrics, and exports reports in CSV format. All functionality is implemented natively in MQL5 with no external dependencies. **Main Features** **Automatic Trade Capture** - Automatically records all closed trades from account history - Filter by magic number to track specific EA trades - Filter by s
Bneu Trade Copier Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
**Bneu Trade Copier Pro** is a trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that enables copying trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts. The utility supports various lot sizing methods, symbol mapping, trade filtering, and provides a monitoring dashboard. **Main Features** **Master/Slave Architecture** - Configure as Master account to broadcast trade signals - Configure as Slave account to receive and execute trades - Support for up to 50 slave accounts per master - File-based sign
Bneu Prop Firm Simulator Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilitaires
Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free Bneu Prop Firm Simulator PRO is a specialized simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and analyze your trading performance with detailed violation logging and result exports. Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator? - Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges - Understand
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis