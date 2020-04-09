Trading Pal MT5

Why choose Trading Pal EA:

This is a EA utility that auto-manage your positions' Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profits (TP) dynamically. When opening a single position, it is easy to set the SL and TP manually. But when dealing with multiple positions, it can be very tedious or overwhelming to fill in so many SL and TP values consistently, especially in a short span of time, like in scalping. Over time and after many such trades, trading itself can become a chore. That is where this EA can serve as a pal or assistant in your semi-automated trading journey by handling the unglamorous aspect of trading.

Whether you are trading on your own, or following signals from other providers, sometimes the situation can easily turn frustrating. For example, a potential trade setup is identified with the following information:

Gold Buy: 3328-3325
SL:   3323
TP-1: 3331
TP-2: 3333
TP-3: 3338

You start to layer multiple positions to fill the indicated zone according to your risk management. While still at it, you try to enter the SL and TP of these positions, one by one. Before you can finish, the market accelerates favorably and a Break-Even is called for these positions to be risk-free. Or the price suddenly reverse much beyond your planned SL, and you realize some positions' SL were not set. Needless to say, a lot of other scenes can happen that require the constant updating of the positions' SL and TP, like in consecutive trade setups. Also, it is difficult to set and manually track the TP of multiple positions according to a planned allocation strategy, e.g. 30% for TP-1, 50% for TP-2, and 20% for TP-3.

When SL and TP are not set upfront, there is usually an emotional tendency to let losing positions run and winning positions cut short. With this EA, SL and TP are set accordingly and sent to the broker for a hands-free outcome. When entering with a single but bigger sized position, the opening price is usually not optimized, and subsequent partial closure at different TP prices also require manual attention and execution. So why not let yourself focus on the most important part of opening your positions, then allow this EA to handle the rest of the trade without any human error or emotion. Moreover, when trading using the MetaTrader app on a mobile phone, cell connection can be dropped while travelling, or your attention may be drawn to other matters at hand. And so, it becomes less stressful if you are backed by a trusted companion EA running in the background, knowingly that your SL and TP settings will be handled systematically.

How Trading Pal EA works:

The Trading Pal EA works on individual symbol by attaching it to that specific symbol's chart, with a set of inputs customized to that symbol if need be. It does not matter which timeframe is selected on the chart, as this EA is pre-set to run either on each tick event, or on a periodic timer. The latter is preferred if the market has not much tick movement, so that the SL and TP can be set on a regular basis. On each pass, the EA will run through all open positions (active trades) to perform specific tasks according to these key features. Note that a pending order (buy/sell limit, etc.) when triggered will become an open position with its opening time set to the latest time. The EA will then treat this as the last position to be managed accordingly.

  1. Smart SL Application:
    Automatically applies SL to all open positions if missing, based on either the default level (in pips) or the last position's SL. For the first position's SL, it can be set manually or left empty for the EA to set using the default level. For subsequent positions with no SL, the EA will either, based on input selection, use the exact SL from the last position to fill them in, or set them using the default level. In other words, a specific SL can be set once manually for the EA to use on subsequent related positions. For this feature, buy and sell positions are handled separately.

  2. Flexible TP Allocation:
    Distribute TP targets among all open positions using a smart allocation algorithm based on percentage, with support for up to 4 levels (in pips, from lowest level 1 to highest level 4), including a default one, e.g. 30% - 40% - 20% - 10%. For positions with no TP, the EA will fill them using the 4 TP levels according to the allocation percentages defined in the inputs. The EA will also respect a manually set TP, which will be automatically allocated into one of the 4 levels by range. In sum, profits-taking can be automated according to a pre-defined set of target levels by percentages, and enhanced manually by setting the TP for any position along the way. For this feature, the allocation algorithm encompasses both buy and sell positions.

  3. Advance SL mode [Auto] - Break-Even, Trailing or Trail-TP (optional):
    For all open positions, choose between a fully customizable Break-Even (BE) mechanism to go risk-free, Trailing stop or Trail-TP to lock in profits, as your trade moves favorably. BE is defined using a trigger, and a offset level, measured in pips. Similarly, Trailing is defined using a start, a stop, and a step level, all also measured in pips. To illustrate using a buy position, BE is set when the current price is more than the position's open price by the trigger level, and the stop level is set above the open price by an offset amount; Trailing starts after current price is more than the position's open price by the start input, and the stop level is set at an interval below the current price, which then move upon each step increase in the current price. For Trail-TP, profits are locked in at the 4 different TP levels of each position, i.e. when the current price reaches TP-1 of a position, its SL is moved to BE, then when the current prices reaches the next TP level, its SL is moved to that of the last TP. Each mode in advancing SL will be applied on positions individually, be it a buy or sell position.

  4. Order Hotkeys [Manual] (optional):
    "Special" pending orders can be used as hotkeys to manually set the SL and TP of all open positions quickly, which is very useful when trading on just the MetaTrader mobile app. Imagine when having to shift the TP of multiple positions, the new TP value has to be keyed into each position individually. But with this hotkey function, the new TP value would only need to be keyed once via a pending order serving as a placeholder. For such orders to work, they are specially created at prices that are unlikely to be triggered in the near future. For example, a buy-limit order for XAUUSD can be set at a price of 123, which is so much lower than the current price that chances of it being triggered is almost nil. The price '123' then acts as a code for enabling the hotkey that can be used to set the TP of all buy positions by setting the TP of the buy-limit order correspondingly. For the full explanation of these order hotkeys, see the section below.

  5. Control-Panel [Manual] (optional):
    A dialog panel can be enabled for interactive management of all open positions on the MetaTrader terminal only. It features direct controls over the SL and TP of the open positions, with functions similar to the other features' like Break-Even (BE) and Trailing Stop. It also includes a special function to quickly close positions above (for buys) or below (for sells) a price margin in bulk, with an option to close only those positions in profit or with losses acceptable. This user interface works on an ad-hoc basis via input edits and button clicks, alongside other automated functions. 
    The control-panel can be minimized when not in use, and its text size can be adjusted via the EA inputs. It can be dragged around to avoid overlapping with other objects on the chart window; Otherwise, re-maximizing the control-panel will bring it on top of the existing chart objects. The states of the applicable controls, e.g. SL and TP edits, on the panel will be retained when switching the symbol's timeframe on the chart, or changing the EA inputs.
    A screenshot of the Control-Panel is provided for reference. Its actual usage is quite intuitive, as there is a "[Control Info & Status]" bar to show the info regarding a specific control (if the related edit input is blank), and the status of the corresponding function when applied. This info-status bar will be colored in cyan if the function of a control is executed successfully on all affected positions, and in yellow if some failed due to broker rejections, etc.
    Additionally, the Control-Panel has functions to manage pending orders (that match the input Magic Number). Multiple limit orders can be placed quickly across a specified price range, at regular price gaps, to help with position layering in an organized (and preemptive) manner. Pending orders whose prices fall within a specified price range can also be deleted quickly.

  6. Dashboard Overlay (optional):
    See a summary of your pending orders and open positions that the EA is managing in real-time via a display on the symbol's chart. Please see the screenshot of an example dashboard on a symbol's chart, available only on a MetaTrader terminal (not mobile app).

  7. Pip Value Calculation:
    Accurate pip distance handling for XAU/GOLD, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Forex majors (including JPY) by default. For other symbols, there is a pip-price factor input that can be set, which has to be confirmed on a demo account first if unsure. For examples, XAU=0.1, BTC=10, ETH=1, JPY=0.01, MajorFX=0.0001. If the pip-price factor is not set on a symbol not mentioned above, the EA will not run, and no dashboard will be shown even if enabled.

  8. Failsafe Execution and Logging:
    Built-in retry mechanisms and detailed logging to the Experts tab on a MetaTrader terminal to help you track and debug in case of broker rejections. The EA will log messages with prefix "INFO", "WARN" and "ERROR" respectively. If SL or TP cannot be set, try to adjust the default level or related input.

What to expect of this EA:

  1. This is a utility EA, so no results will be shown on MetaTrader strategy tester.
  2. This EA can be run on a home PC or VPS with minimal resources.
  3. This EA can be restarted (inputs changed, etc.) anytime, and still continue to function thereafter.
  4. This EA can also be used to manage open positions from other EA by setting the Magic Number input (default 0 is for manual positions).
  5. This EA does not open nor close positions on its own (unless manually instructed via the Control-Panel), so for any position that has not touch SL or TP yet, it may incur swap fee or suffer from market gaps overnight.
  6. Positions can still be manually updated or closed even when this EA is running, which will not affect its operation.

Order Hotkeys Explained:

A pending order needs to be created specially in order to use it as a hotkey. To enable an order hotkey, its price must be set to match the pre-set code (and also the Magic Number) in the EA inputs. Such orders' expiry can be specified, or set to Good-Till-Cancelled. But once these orders are deleted, the respective hotkey functions will cease. The different types of pending orders have different hotkey functions as described:
  • A Buy-Stop order hotkey is used to set the SL of all buy positions. Set its price much higher than the current price of that symbol, e.g. code 8800 for XAUUSD. As and when needed, set its SL to a specific level below the current price to be 'transferred' to all buy positions. If its TP is non-zero, setting the SL below/equal the current price will cause Break-Even to be set for all applicable buy positions (using the BE offset input). Having the SL above the current price will put the BE hotkey on hold until the current price move above the SL.

  • A Buy-Limit order hotkey is used to set the TP of all buy positions. Set its price much lower than the current price of that symbol, e.g. code 770 for XAUUSD. As and when needed, set its TP to a specific level above the current price to be 'transferred' to all buy positions. If its SL is non-zero, e.g. 3.0 or 30 pips, setting the TP below/equal the current price will shift the SL of all buy positions to an amount below the current price by the indicated SL value. Having the TP above the current price will put the trailing hotkey on hold until the current price move above the TP.

  • A Sell-Stop order hotkey is used to set the SL of all sell positions. Set its price much lower than the current price of that symbol, e.g. code 770 for XAUUSD. As and when needed, set its SL to a specific level above the current price to be 'transferred' to all sell positions. If its TP is non-zero, setting the SL above/equal the current price will cause Break-Even to be set for all applicable sell positions (using the BE offset input). Having the SL below the current price will put the BE hotkey on hold until the current price move below the SL.

  • A Sell-Limit order hotkey is used to set the TP of all sell positions. Set its price much higher than the current price of that symbol, e.g. code 8800 for XAUUSD. As and when needed, set its TP to a specific level below the current price to be 'transferred' to all sell positions. If its SL is non-zero, e.g. 8803.0 or 30 pips more than its price, setting the TP above/equal the current price will shift the SL of all sell positions to an amount above the current price by the indicated SL value. Having the TP below the current price will put the trailing hotkey on hold until the current price move below the TP.

  • A pending order of any of the above types with a unique price code is used as a hotkey to change the Auto/Advance SL mode accordingly. If both its SL and TP are zero, no Auto SL mode will be applied. If only its SL is non-zero, the Auto BE mode will be applied. If only its TP is non-zero, the Auto Trailing mode will be applied. If both its SL and TP are non-zero, the Auto Trail-TP mode will be applied. If this order hotkey is deleted or its price changed, the original input mode will be applied.

With order hotkeys, SL and TP of open positions can be managed manually in an assisted manner, which is similar to how they are managed automatically by the Trading Pal EA. In fact, certain hotkey functions can still apply (semi-manual) while the EA works autonomously behind the scene. Also, multiple order hotkeys of the same type and price code can be created, e.g. one Buy-Stop for setting SL, and another for setting BE. In the case of trailing stops, multiple hotkeys can be created beforehand to be applied in chrono order so that as the current price moves, each hotkey gets triggered one after another to advance the SL in stages. Although order hotkeys may seem complicated, using them to manage all positions' SL and TP manually is definitely easier and faster! For a start, practice them on a demo account first. The EA dashboard will help to show whether a specific hotkey is turned on or off, provided this feature is enabled.

Produtos recomendados
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
Um gráfico. Controle total. Pare de perder tempo gerenciando objetos, cores e configurações em cada gráfico separadamente. Com       Chart Sync Manager   , você pode       sincronize, copie e controle todos os seus gráficos MetaTrader       instantaneamente — usando apenas um painel e alguns atalhos. Desenhe uma vez, atualize em qualquer lugar. Abra e feche gráficos com um único clique. Mantenha seu espaço de trabalho limpo com       gerenciamento de objetos baseado em símbolos   . E nunca perca
MultiChart Pro
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilitários
MultiChart Pro – Ferramenta de Gerenciamento de Gráficos para MetaTrader 5 Este Expert Advisor (EA) permite automatizar a abertura e configuração de gráficos no MetaTrader 5. Ele suporta a configuração de até quatro gráficos com períodos e modelos (templates) específicos, incluindo gráficos offline. Funcionalidades Abertura de Gráficos: Abre até três gráficos adicionais (por exemplo, D1, M1, M15) e um gráfico offline (por exemplo, 10 segundos), configurando também o gráfico atual (por exemplo, M
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilitários
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Smart Charts
Fyodor Korotkov
Utilitários
Hello, boys and girls! Script allows you either to quickly save opened charts and then close all charts opened by visual tester mode or just faster close all charts. Feel free to take a look at video manual about how to use this script on my YouTube channel. Also, feel free to join my telegram channel , where time to time I publish some exclusive stuffs. Feel free to leave feedback and thoughts how to improve this script - I'd highly appreciate that. All the best.
Copy Telegram to MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Copiar sinais de negociação do canal Telegram para o MetaTrader. O utilitário irá ajudá-lo de forma fácil e simples a copiar transações de seu canal Telegram ou chat para o terminal de negociação MetaTrader quase instantaneamente Versão MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62381 Template para sinais no canal Telegram, chat (pode ser alterado nos parâmetros) SÍMBOLO = EURUSD, TIPO = VENDA, PREÇO = 0,00000, LOT = 0,01, STOPLOSS = 0,00000, TAKEPROFIT = 0,00000,  O utilitário é fácil d
DeletePendingOrder
Konstantin Chernov
5 (1)
Utilitários
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! It doesn't have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need a possibility to adjust parameters of the script, use the version with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/627 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2782
FREE
Extra Martingale MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Utilitários
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Utilitários
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
Quick Lines Tool MT5
Aleksandr Bacho
Indicadores
Quick Lines Tool: um indicador conveniente para a construção de linhas de tendência e retângulos O Quick Lines Tool é um indicador poderoso e intuitivo para o MetaTrader 4, projetado para traders que precisam de ferramentas rápidas e eficazes para análise técnica. Com este indicador, você pode facilmente criar linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte/resistência (AP/DW) e retângulos, otimizando o processo de marcação de gráficos. O indicador é ideal tanto para iniciantes quanto para traders prof
MT5 Telegram Bot Signals Parser
AHMAD ALI MAHER MOHAMAD
Utilitários
EA is parsing trade signals from Telegram bot and executes it in MT5 terminal. To configure you need to complete the following steps: Specify the bot tokein in input settings. Specify a list of key words used for detecting a type of signal (Buy/Sell), for entry price and for stops. Specify default settings for stops and lot size in case incoming signal don't include these details.
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Utilitários
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
TradeGramBot
Mario Fuentes Valenzuela
Utilitários
Telegram Bot EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful tool that allows traders to receive Telegram notifications, manage Drawdown alerts, set up charts, and much more, all directly from the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor (EA) tool, integrated with Telegram, offers extensive customizable options to enhance your trading activities. The product allows you to display the signal name in the messages for easy tracking. It further provides the feature of sending the MQL5 link, either with
UTralVirtualMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilitários
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Um guia detalhado do UTralVirtualMT5 pode ser encontrado na seção "Discussão". No testador MT5, o movimento manual das linhas virtuais SL e TP de acordo com o gráfico não funciona!
Quick Simple Trade
Gabriele Giorgetti
Utilitários
Quick Simple Trade is a very simple order panel for MT5 to quickly open a trade specifyng Stop Loss and Take Profit calculating and showing the price values. The panel can be also minimized to not interfere with the chart. When the order is open you can instantly move SL and TP directly on the chart. It makes up for one of the shortcomings of MT5, which I find most annoying.
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Expert Advisor Avançado para Ouro Visão Geral O BlackBox XAU é um sistema de trading cuidadosamente desenvolvido para gerar lucros no mercado de ouro, mantendo um controle rigoroso sobre o drawdown. Em vez de perseguir todos os movimentos do mercado, aplica uma abordagem disciplinada e baseada em regras, que se adapta à volatilidade e seleciona apenas as oportunidades de maior probabilidade . O EA avalia constantemente as condições de mercado em tempo real, filtrando sinais fracos
Dashboard Trading Made Simple MT5
Wang Yu
Utilitários
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 time-frame. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi ca
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilitários
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilitários
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Telegram Trade Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Copier of transactions through       Telegram           channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in       Telegram       channel or copy trades from       Telegram           channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT5 and transmitting signals to       Telegram   . Telegram chat for questions and discussion: https://t.me/forex4up_chat No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use PAY version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
CloseAllPosition
Konstantin Chernov
4 (2)
Utilitários
A script for closing positions If you need to quickly close several positions, this script will make all the routine for you! The script does not have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need to specify the maximal deviation and the number of attempts to close positions, use the script with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/625 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
Experts
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network cond
Close All in 1s
Seng Yang
4.68 (22)
Utilitários
Hello, Every one  A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is Close All      market positions and/or pending orders button  You can close all orders in 1 second by one click  For advanced version:  Advanced:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77763           https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89311 Key:  1 Close all button: The script will close All orders market + pending
FREE
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
O utilitário TELEGRAM BROADCAST ajuda você a publicar instantaneamente sua negociação no canal do Telegram. Se há muito você deseja criar seu próprio canal de Telegram com sinais FOREX, então é disso que você precisa. TELEGRAM BROADCAST pode enviar mensagens: Abertura e fechamento de negócios; Colocação e exclusão de pedidos pendentes; Modificação de stop loss e take provision (último pedido); Stop loss e take prov acionados; Ativação e exclusão de um pedido pendente: Envio de relatórios de ne
Binance real time futures data
Ping You Jiang
Utilitários
Binance é uma bolsa de criptomoedas de renome mundial! A fim de facilitar a análise de dados em tempo real do mercado de moeda digital criptografado, o programa pode importar automaticamente os dados de transação em tempo real do Binance Futures para MT5 para análise. 1. Apoie a criação automática de pares de negociação de futuros de USD-M do Ministério da Segurança de Moeda, e a moeda base também pode ser definida separadamente. A moeda base BaseCurrency está vazia para indicar todas as moeda
Limiter Drawdown App
Alain Bleeksma
Utilitários
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Blue GAIA MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (1)
Experts
| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
Kikyo
Yuta Hirae
Experts
[Target currency pair / time] [EURUSD/15M] Recommended. Variable lot MT5EA for compound interest operation! [About EA operation] After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time. [About kikyo/logic overview] Kikyo is an EA that supports EURUSD/15M. Adopts a variable lot system that can easily realize compound interest operation according to the amount of funds (the default is a fixed lot. Please change
EA Manager RP
Darren John Hunt
Utilitários
EA Manager RP is a simple yet powerful tool that can help protect your account from other EA's that don't have the features. This came about because I personally use a 3rd party EA for trading but it just doesn't have all the bells and whistles so this was my work around and it works great. I started off with a fully automated EA but unfortunately we can't have DLL imports here so this is the next best thing. What this EA does: Add a start and stop time Maximum open trades Days of the week you w
FREE
Forex Lot Sizing
Thyago Sousa Mendes
Utilitários
The program is used to calculate the lot to be used given a certain amount of financial risk. It allows the creation of lines that will mark the entry and stop prices. From these two values ​​the lot is calculated and shown in a small panel. The program also allows choosing the risk-return ratio and creating a horizontal line marking the target. The system does not create orders. These must be created manually by the user.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilitários
Easy Trade – Gestão de Operações Inteligente, Simples e Poderosa Easy Trade é a solução completa de gestão de operações para usuários do MetaTrader que desejam manter o risco sob controle e uma execução ultra suave. Desenvolvido do zero com base no feedback de traders reais, o Easy Trade facilita a execução, o monitoramento e a gestão de operações em vários símbolos – sem complicar o seu fluxo de trabalho. Seja você um scalper manual ou esteja gerenciando uma pequena carteira de setups, o Easy
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Mais do autor
Trading Pal MT4
Tan Bao Shen Chen
Utilitários
Why choose Trading Pal EA: This is a EA utility that auto-manage your   positions ' Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profits (TP) dynamically. When opening a single   position , it is easy to set the SL and TP manually. But when dealing with multiple   positions , it can be very tedious or   overwhelming   to fill in so many SL and TP values consistently, especially in a short span of time, like in scalping. Over time and after many such trades, trading itself can become a chore. That is where this EA c
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário