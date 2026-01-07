AurumPulse Pro
Project Name: AurumPulse Pro
Subtitle: Precision EMA Momentum Engine
AurumPulse Pro is a high-frequency trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for the volatile movements of the precious metals market. By utilizing the interaction between a fast-reacting momentum average and a structural slow average, it identifies shifts in market sentiment with surgical precision.
Core Logic & Mechanics
-
Dual-Layer Confirmation: Executes a Buy order when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA and a Sell order when it crosses below.
-
Dynamic Reversal Management: The EA features an "Always-In" logic option; it automatically liquidates existing positions when an opposing signal is detected, ensuring you are always aligned with the current trend.
-
Conflict-Free Execution: Integrated with a unique Magic Number system, allowing it to run alongside other EAs on the same account without trade interference.
-
Customizable Parameters: Full control over lot sizing, slippage protection, and EMA look-back periods to suit your specific risk appetite.
Optimized Configuration
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Primary Asset
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|M5 (Scalping) or M15 (Day Trading)
|Fast EMA
|8 Periods
|Slow EMA
|21 Periods
|Execution
|Market Execution
Risk Warning: Expert Advisors are powerful tools, but they cannot predict black swan events. Always perform a rigorous backtest and run on a Demo Account for at least 30 days before committing live capital.