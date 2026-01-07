AurumPulse Pro

Project Name: AurumPulse Pro

Subtitle: Precision EMA Momentum Engine

AurumPulse Pro is a high-frequency trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for the volatile movements of the precious metals market. By utilizing the interaction between a fast-reacting momentum average and a structural slow average, it identifies shifts in market sentiment with surgical precision.

Core Logic & Mechanics

  • Dual-Layer Confirmation: Executes a Buy order when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA and a Sell order when it crosses below.

  • Dynamic Reversal Management: The EA features an "Always-In" logic option; it automatically liquidates existing positions when an opposing signal is detected, ensuring you are always aligned with the current trend.

  • Conflict-Free Execution: Integrated with a unique Magic Number system, allowing it to run alongside other EAs on the same account without trade interference.

  • Customizable Parameters: Full control over lot sizing, slippage protection, and EMA look-back periods to suit your specific risk appetite.

Optimized Configuration

Parameter Recommended Value
Primary Asset XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M5 (Scalping) or M15 (Day Trading)
Fast EMA 8 Periods
Slow EMA 21 Periods
Execution Market Execution

Risk Warning: Expert Advisors are powerful tools, but they cannot predict black swan events. Always perform a rigorous backtest and run on a Demo Account for at least 30 days before committing live capital.


Другие продукты этого автора
The Spectral Delta
Raza Khan
Эксперты
Unseen forces govern the markets. The Spectral Delta is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to uncover these hidden dynamics by meticulously analyzing real-time order flow and volume imbalances. It doesn't follow the crowd; it seeks out the points of aggressive buying and selling that precede significant moves. With advanced risk management and a mysterious, data-driven approach, The Spectral Delta operates in the shadows, executing trades with calculated precision. For XAUUSD 5min
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
Эксперты
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
The Trend Sentinel
Raza Khan
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, multi-indicator strategy designed for disciplined, trend-following trading. By combining Moving Averages (MAs) for trend direction, RSI for momentum, ATR for volatility, and ADX for trend strength, it meticulously filters for high-probability entry points. Its core feature is a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter that acts as a long-term trend confirmation, ensuring trades are only opened in the direction of the dominant market trend. The bo
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
The Cycle Seeker
Raza Khan
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is a specialized trading bot that operates on a unique price reversal cycle strategy . It's designed to identify and trade reversals that occur within specific time windows, starting at a designated hour and minute (for example, 9:15 AM Pakistan Time). The EA defines trading cycles by a set number of bars and looks for a price to deviate by a set percentage from a reference bar's high or low before opening a position. The bot can also automatically reverse its position if it
The ST System
Raza Khan
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon , ADX , or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA i
Discipline Tool
Raza Khan
Утилиты
Master Your Trading Discipline   Stop losing your hard-earned gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Tool is your ultimate trading assistant, ensuring strict risk management in real-time. Key Protection Features: Advanced Drawdown Defense : Automatically halts trading if your daily drawdown exceeds a preset threshold (percentage or dollar amount). Real-Time Equity Lock : Safeguard profits by referencing peak equity, ensuring drawdown stays within control. Hard Profit Target
Automate SL TP
Raza Khan
Утилиты
is a lightweight but powerful utility designed for traders who need instant visual feedback and automated exit levels . It seamlessly integrates a customizable Information Panel directly onto your trading chart while managing your risk in the background . Dynamic UI: Move the information display to any of the four corners of your chart and customize the font, size, and colors to match your template . Precision Control: Define your Stop Loss and Take Profit in points, which the EA then calculates
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв