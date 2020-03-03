The Daily Retracement Scout

This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing, the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best suited for traders who believe in the power of mean reversion and disciplined daily entry points.

for XAUUSD


