Vector Gold System

Vector Gold System - Expert Advisor

Overview

Vector Gold System is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade Doji candlestick patterns on gold (XAUUSD). The EA combines pattern recognition with intelligent risk management and trend filtering to identify high-probability reversal opportunities.

Key Advantages

Pattern Recognition The EA automatically detects Doji candlesticks, which are reliable reversal indicators. When a Doji appears, it signals potential market indecision and upcoming price movement, allowing you to enter trades at optimal points.

Dynamic Risk Management Instead of fixed stop losses and take profits, the EA uses ATR (Average True Range) to automatically calculate risk levels based on current market volatility. This means your positions are protected appropriately whether the market is calm or turbulent.

Trend Filtering An integrated Moving Average filter ensures you only trade in favorable market conditions. You can configure the EA to trade with the trend or against it, giving you flexibility in different market environments.

Double Trailing Stop The innovative double trailing mechanism locks in profits across two levels. As your trade becomes profitable, the stop loss automatically moves closer to your entry price, protecting gains while allowing upside potential.

Multiple Position Management Trade multiple positions simultaneously with built-in controls. Set maximum position limits and minimum bars between trades to prevent over-exposure and ensure proper trade spacing.

News Protection Optional news filter to avoid trading during high-impact economic announcements when volatility can spike unexpectedly and trigger false signals.

How It Works

  1. Signal Detection: On each new candle, the EA scans for Doji patterns—candles where open and close prices are very similar
  2. Trend Confirmation: If enabled, the MA filter confirms the overall trend direction
  3. Entry Logic: BUY signals trigger on Doji during downtrends; SELL signals on uptrends
  4. Dynamic Protection: Stop loss and take profit are set using either fixed points or ATR-based volatility adjustment
  5. Profit Protection: As trades become profitable, trailing stops activate to lock in gains progressively
  6. Position Control: Multiple trades can be managed simultaneously within your configured limits

This EA automates the complete trading workflow, from signal detection through position management, allowing disciplined execution of a proven technical strategy.

 Important Disclaimer


- Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

- The EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

- Results may vary depending on broker conditions, VPS, market volatility, and risk settings.

- The buyer is fully responsible for all trading decisions and outcomes.

- Please Ask for a setfile, different pairs different setup.


Produtos recomendados
Trading Keys MT5
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (7)
Experts
Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? Cl
FREE
Multi PipHunter Robot
Yaqoub Al-ghalayini
Experts
EASY START... JUST ATTACH TO YOUR CHADTS 24HRS ACTIVE TRADING... For best results and doubling your deposit in couple of weeks, attach  the EA to 3 pairs at the same time (EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD) Multi PipHunter Robot - Advanced Forex Trading Expert for MT5 Boost Your Trading with Smart RSI-Based Strategy! Multi PipHunter Robot is an advanced and fully automated trading expert designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This EA utilizes a powerful combination of Relative Strength Index (RSI) signal
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Pivot Hunter EA O Pivot Hunter EA é um robô de negociação especializado, desenvolvido exclusivamente para o par de moedas   CADJPY   no timeframe   H1 . A sua estratégia foi projetada para identificar potenciais pontos de virada do mercado, analisando a ação do preço (price action) e o momentum. O núcleo da lógica do EA é um sistema de confirmação com múltiplos indicadores. Ele combina sinais de indicadores clássicos, incluindo o Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (R
ExpertRider
Mfanya Technologies
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Rider – Precision Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for MT5 ExpertRider is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes price data on multiple timeframes to identify trading opportunities. The system manages positions and adjusts them according to market conditions. The Expert Advisor reviews market structure on short, medium, and long timeframes. It identifies key levels, trend directions, and volatility changes. Entries occur when price reaches specific zones and conditions align. Positio
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $ 498 para introdução, aumentará em 100 por mês até atingir $ 1298 Robô de negociação automatizado para XAUUSD (OURO). Conecte este bot aos seus gráficos XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 e deixe-o negociar automaticamente com uma estratégia comprovada! Projetado para traders que buscam automação simples, porém eficiente, este bot executa negociações com base em uma combinação de indicadores técnicos e ação de preço, otimizados para spreads baixos a médios. Co
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
CyNeron MT5
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
3.05 (21)
Experts
CyNeron: Comércio de Precisão com Inovação em IA Manual e arquivos de configuração : Entre em contato após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço : O preço aumenta com base no número de cópias vendidas Cópias disponíveis : 5 Análise de Instantâneos com IA: Uma Inovação no Mercado O CyNeron é o primeiro EA no mercado a integrar inteligência artificial avançada em uma abordagem revolucionária de negociação, capturando e processando instantâneos detalhados das condições
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
Sem exageros e sem riscos desnecessários. Com rebaixamento mínimo: One Man Army é um sistema de trading multimoeda desenvolvido tanto para trading pessoal quanto para trading em empresas Prop. Ele segue uma estratégia de scalping baseada em correções e reversões de curto e médio prazo, operando através de ordens limitadas pendentes. Este robô de trading não adivinha a direção do mercado — ele entra nas melhores zonas de preço com alta precisão. Exatamente do jeito que você gosta. Agora, vamos ao
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
JesUsdJpy
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Documentação Completa para o Assessor Especialista (EA) JesUsdJpy Visão Geral Para melhores resultados : Estratégia Principal (Main Strategy) : Defina true para ativar a estratégia principal de USD/JPY e utilize as configurações padrão. Estratégia 2 (Strategy2) : Defina false , a menos que prefira usar esta estratégia alternativa. Este Assessor Especialista (EA) foi projetado especificamente para traders de Forex, com foco na otimização de desempenho no par de moedas USD/JPY no timeframe M5. Ele
Crazy Whale
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Experts
CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend. Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically. You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts. Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd. Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size. Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch
FREE
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
MomemtumXI
Somtochukwu Gabriel Obidi
Experts
Functional Overview Momentum Scalping Engine: Purpose: The EA is designed for rapid, short-term trades—scalping the market by capturing small, quick gains from significant momentum shifts. Core Functionality: It monitors market data in real time to identify brief but strong momentum bursts. When conditions meet preset thresholds, the scalper quickly enters and exits trades, ensuring swift profit realization while limiting exposure. Image Recognition Integration: Purpose: Beyond traditional n
HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.11 (9)
Experts
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
Yen Spike Chaser
Stephen Chukwuemeka Ajokubi
Experts
O Yen Spike Chaser é um Expert Advisor (EA) de nível profissional em negociação de um único e de um só período (H4) que visa captar grandes movimentos especificamente no USDJPY. Após 6 anos de negociação manual, decidi sistematizar a minha vantagem e o Yen Spike Chaser é uma delas, com regras simples e uma execução irrepreensível. Este EA utiliza algoritmos sofisticados para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade, mantendo uma interface amigável que até mesmo os traders m
MT5 GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. Trade on 16 pairs. Please use expert only on a hedge account!!! Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Experts
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Consultor especialista para negociação com redes neuronais profundas que se treinam com machine learning, até 1.512 métricas ponderadas para cada símbolo, à medida que o mercado avança. Opera em vários símbolos e períodos de tempo Forex e, ao desmarcar símbolos e períodos de tempo, também pode ser definido para o gráfico atual no seu símbolo e período de tempo. Pode ser configurado para pares diferentes e uma rede neural diferente pode ser gerida em cada gráfico. Pode configurar símbolos, períod
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.75 (8)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Experts
Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1). Short overview: Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD . It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries. Key points: Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period. Filters: ATR-based volatil
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
H4Tendence
Jaime Eduardo Vazquez Guzman
Experts
En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con unos de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con una solida experiencia del mercado en la que se observa el cambio de tendencia con un respectivo cruce de los indicadores. El precio a su vez tiene que estar alineado con los indicadores de tal manera que todo este acomodado. A su vez esta estrategia tiene un trailing stop fijado a 100 pips. PARAMETROS:  inp5_VolumeSize: Se recomienda su uso en 0.1 para cu
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Quantum Storm AI
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
️   QUANTUM STORM AI  . Advanced Hedging System Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management   Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Hedging Protection Smart Hedging System : Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you Risk Control : Built-in recover
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
Experts
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
Gold Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This EA is based on ADX strategy.  Advantage:     - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : XAUUSD   Period : 30M Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We do not recommend higher lots. Need gold spreadless broker.  Maybe VIP or Pro user with your broker.
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Apresentamos o SchermanActionPro: o novo bot de negociação automatizado da Automatictrading Recursos em destaque:  • Indicadores Configuráveis: Ajuste as médias e a quantidade de velas de acordo com as recomendações do Ivan.  • Flexibilidade Operacional: Escolha entre compras e vendas.  • Realização de lucros: Opções fixas, baseadas em ATR ou sinal contrário.  • Loss Stop: Fixo configurável, conforme ATR ou por sinal contrário.  • Tipos de Lote: Seleção de lote fixo, risco fixo em % da conta ou
BTC Winner Expert
AHMED ABULFATEH
5 (1)
Experts
Para assistir, a conta demo funciona com a icmarkets. Ver conta no MT5 Conta: 52326142 Palavra-passe: @Ahmed123 SERVIDOR: ICMarketsSC-Demo BTC Winner Expert - A sua Solução Definitiva para a Negociação de Criptomoedas no MT5 Maximize os Seus Lucros com Criptomoedas com Negociação Automatizada Avançada O BTC Winner Expert é um Expert Advisor de topo para o MetaTrader 5 (MT5), especialmente desenvolvido para dominar os mercados de Bitcoin e criptomoedas. Combinando estratégias inteligentes d
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema de Negociação com Rede Neural para XAU/USD (Ouro) no Timeframe M1 O manual do usuário está disponível através do link na minha página de perfil — ele contém explicações detalhadas de todas as configurações e opções. No canal do Telegram, você também pode encontrar várias contas rodando o SmartChoise com diferentes saldos, níveis de risco e configurações. É uma ótima maneira de ver o desempenho real do EA em vários corretores e condições. Preço reduzido por enquanto. Este
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário