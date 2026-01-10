GoldRush M1 Scalper

Harness the volatility of XAUUSD with a strategy built specifically for the 1-minute time frame. GoldRush M1 Scalper uses high-frequency logic to detect quick price expansions and pullbacks on Gold, ensuring you are in and out of the market with surgical precision.

  • XAUUSD: The core algorithm is fine-tuned for the unique liquidity and spread characteristics of Gold.

  • Lightning Execution: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Immediate or Cancel) to minimize slippage during volatile scalping sessions.

  • Strict Risk Control: Automatically applies a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit to every scalp to protect your capital.

  • Automated Cleanup: Features a built-in "Security" protocol that monitors and closes positions based on specific exit criteria.

Core Features:

  • ✅ M1 timeframe scalping for XAUUSD
  • ✅ Market orders only
  • ✅ London & New York session filtering
  • ✅ EMA 50/200 trend filter
  • ✅ RSI(14) momentum confirmation
  • ✅ ATR(14) volatility-based SL/TP
  • ✅ Breakout + pullback entry logic
  • ✅ Micro structure analysis (5-10 candles)
  • ✅ Dynamic position sizing (1-2% risk)
  • ✅ Breakeven at 50% TP
  • ✅ Optional trailing stop
  • ✅ One trade at a time
  • ✅ Max trades per day limit
  • ✅ No martingale, grid, or hedge

Adjustable Inputs:

  • Risk percentage
  • Fixed lot (optional)
  • SL/TP multipliers
  • Breakeven & trailing stop ON/OFF
  • Session filter ON/OFF
  • Max trades per day
  • Minimum ATR threshold

Entry Logic:

  • BUY: EMA50 > EMA200 + pullback + bullish candle + RSI > 50 + breakout confirmation
  • SELL: EMA50 < EMA200 + pullback + bearish candle + RSI < 50 + breakout confirmation

Risk Management:

  • SL: ATR × 1.2 or last micro structure
  • TP: ATR × 1.5
  • Risk-reward: 1:1.25 minimum

Mais do autor
The Spectral Delta
Raza Khan
Experts
Unseen forces govern the markets. The Spectral Delta is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to uncover these hidden dynamics by meticulously analyzing real-time order flow and volume imbalances. It doesn't follow the crowd; it seeks out the points of aggressive buying and selling that precede significant moves. With advanced risk management and a mysterious, data-driven approach, The Spectral Delta operates in the shadows, executing trades with calculated precision. For XAUUSD 5min
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
Experts
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
The Trend Sentinel
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, multi-indicator strategy designed for disciplined, trend-following trading. By combining Moving Averages (MAs) for trend direction, RSI for momentum, ATR for volatility, and ADX for trend strength, it meticulously filters for high-probability entry points. Its core feature is a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter that acts as a long-term trend confirmation, ensuring trades are only opened in the direction of the dominant market trend. The bo
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
The Cycle Seeker
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a specialized trading bot that operates on a unique price reversal cycle strategy . It's designed to identify and trade reversals that occur within specific time windows, starting at a designated hour and minute (for example, 9:15 AM Pakistan Time). The EA defines trading cycles by a set number of bars and looks for a price to deviate by a set percentage from a reference bar's high or low before opening a position. The bot can also automatically reverse its position if it
The ST System
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon , ADX , or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA i
The Quantum Classifier
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor operates on the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, employing a Lorentzian classification machine learning model to analyze market data. Instead of relying on traditional indicators, it observes a defined number of past bars to recognize intricate patterns and relationships within the price action. It then uses a "neighbor" count to classify the current market state and predict future movements. The Quantum Classifier is a system designed to detect non-linear patterns that m
AurumPulse Pro
Raza Khan
Experts
Project Name: AurumPulse Pro Subtitle: Precision EMA Momentum Engine AurumPulse Pro is a high-frequency trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for the volatile movements of the precious metals market. By utilizing the interaction between a fast-reacting momentum average and a structural slow average, it identifies shifts in market sentiment with surgical precision. Core Logic & Mechanics Dual-Layer Confirmation: Executes a Buy order when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA and a Sell
Discipline Tool
Raza Khan
Utilitários
Master Your Trading Discipline   Stop losing your hard-earned gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Tool is your ultimate trading assistant, ensuring strict risk management in real-time. Key Protection Features: Advanced Drawdown Defense : Automatically halts trading if your daily drawdown exceeds a preset threshold (percentage or dollar amount). Real-Time Equity Lock : Safeguard profits by referencing peak equity, ensuring drawdown stays within control. Hard Profit Target
Automate SL TP
Raza Khan
Utilitários
is a lightweight but powerful utility designed for traders who need instant visual feedback and automated exit levels . It seamlessly integrates a customizable Information Panel directly onto your trading chart while managing your risk in the background . Dynamic UI: Move the information display to any of the four corners of your chart and customize the font, size, and colors to match your template . Precision Control: Define your Stop Loss and Take Profit in points, which the EA then calculates
VelocityTrend Pro
Raza Khan
Experts
VelocityTrend Pro is an automated trading solution designed to capture momentum shifts in any market. Built with a "strict" coding standard for maximum reliability, this EA manages the entire trade lifecycle from signal detection to exit . Sophisticated Math: Features a custom manual TEMA calculation engine to ensure the EA functions even if standard library indicators are missing . Smart Position Management: Automatically detects existing positions to prevent over-leveraging and closes opposite
Advanced Pips Challenge
Raza Khan
Utilitários
advanced version of 20pips challenge... semi auto... in 30 profitable steps 20$ account grows to 50000$+ , if sl hit only 1 step down...  with a beautiful dashboard... manually enter the trade according to your strategy... all calculation is automatic.. the lot size, the take profit distance... while stoploss (sl) must be set manually... and     best of luck :)
