Universal Auto Dynamic Engine

Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules.
🎯 Tagline
A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown.
🚫 Stop Trading Like Retail.
🧠 Start Thinking Like a Hacker.
Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidity.
GAPHUNTERVIP is not just another EA. It’s an AI Financial Agent designed from a hacker’s perspective — not to predict, but to exploit structural inefficiencies that exist by design. Unlike 99% of retail EAs, this one is built around capital preservation, frequency of precision, and systematic compounding.
This is the tool that turns the market's traps into your edge.
🔍 Core Philosophy: A Dual-Exploit System
📌 1. Stop Hunt (SH) Exploit
-
Identifies zones where retail stop losses are heavily clustered
-
Waits for the liquidity purge to finish
-
Enters with the institutions on the reversal
-
You ride the force that wipes others out
📌 2. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Exploit
-
Detects institutional imbalance zones
-
Awaits price rebalancing — a "magnet effect"
-
Enters with sniper-level precision at high-probability reversal points
📈 Proven Performance: The $10 Case Study
We backtested GAPHUNTERVIP using 99.9% tick modeling accuracy, starting with just $10 capital. The system grew it to nearly $4,000, with drawdowns so small they barely registered.
🔑 Key Metrics:
|Metric
|Value
|Profit Factor
|2.10
|Recovery Factor
|32.39
|Max Equity Drawdown
|3.32% ($132.10)
|Sharpe Ratio
|11.46
💡 Key Features & Modules
🧠 Dual Market Exploits
-
Stop Hunt + Fair Value Gap logic
-
Designed to capture the moment of maximum inefficiency
📊 Dynamic ATR-Based Risk Engine
-
SL & TP adapt to real-time volatility
-
Market-aware risk control at all times
🧺 Advanced Basket Trading (Optional)
-
Handles multiple trades as a single profit/loss unit
-
Collective TP in USD offers enhanced exit logic
💵 Institutional Money Management
-
Auto Lot Sizing: Based on risk %
-
Daily P/L Limits: Kill switch to secure gains & cap losses
-
ATR Trailing Stop & Breakeven: Lock in profits dynamically
🖥️ Clean On-Chart Dashboard
-
Status, trend, P/L, open positions
-
High-contrast professional layout for clarity
🧰 Robust Protection Filters
-
Time filter
-
Max spread & slippage controls
-
Trend filter
📘 Recommendations for Best Performance
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Pairs
|BTC,XAU
|Timeframe
|M1 or M5
|Broker
|ECN (low spread, low slippage)
|VPS
|Highly recommended for 24/7 uptime
|Start
|Demo or low-risk on live for testing behavior
⚙️ Full Input Parameters
All settings are cleanly labeled and organized.
💬 Final Words
GAPHUNTERVIP is not a product — it's a framework, a weapon, a mindset. Built for traders who understand that real edge lies not in prediction, but in asymmetrical exploitation of the system’s rules.
