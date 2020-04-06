Aurora Flow

Aurora Flow
Aurora Flow is an automated trading expert designed for trading gold (XAUUSD), specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe. The advisor focuses on intraday trading and is built to handle the high volatility characteristic of the gold market.
The expert does not use grid trading and does not apply martingale strategies. All trades are executed with controlled and predefined risk.

Main Characteristics
  • Trading instrument: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Trading type: Intraday
  • Account type: Hedge or Netting
  • Grid trading: No
  • Martingale: No

Trading Logic
Aurora Flow analyzes the gold market on the one-minute chart, identifying the main price direction and confirming sufficient price momentum before entering trades. Positions are opened only under favorable market conditions and strictly within the defined trading time window.
Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated dynamically based on current market conditions and volatility. This approach helps reduce drawdowns, protect capital, and improve profit management.

Minimum Requirements
Minimum deposit: 100 USD
Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
Trading platform: MetaTrader 5

Expert Parameters (Inputs)
  • start_utc_hour = 18
  • Trading start hour in UTC. The expert begins opening trades only after this time.
  • end_utc_hour = 17
  • Trading end hour in UTC. After this time, no new trades are opened. The expert correctly handles trading sessions that pass through midnight.
  • stopLoss_ = 50000
  • Base Stop Loss value in points. The actual Stop Loss level is dynamically adjusted according to current market conditions.
  • takeProfit_ = 50000
  • Base Take Profit value in points. The algorithm may adjust this level to achieve an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.
  • risk_ = 0.001
  • Risk per trade is 0.1 percent of the account balance. Lot size is calculated automatically.
  • MA_period = 230
  • Moving Average period used as a trend filter. Helps avoid entries against the main market direction.
  • price_hike = 4600
  • Minimum price impulse in points required to confirm market movement before entering a trade. Filters out weak and random price fluctuations.
  • Profit_ = 0.9
  • Profit management coefficient. Used to optimize trade exits and secure achieved results.
