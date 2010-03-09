Imperial Flow

Imperial Flow — Automated Strategy for XAUUSD (M1)

Intelligent Expert Advisor with Dynamic StopLoss and TakeProfit


Imperial Flow is a high-precision expert advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. The algorithm automatically determines optimal StopLoss and TakeProfit levels based on market volatility, trend strength, and local price structure.

The system continuously adapts to real-time market conditions, minimizing risks and improving overall performance stability.


Key Advantages of Imperial Flow
     Dynamic StopLoss & TakeProfit
The EA analyzes impulses, volatility, and price deviations:
StopLoss adjusts automatically according to market movement and noise levels
TakeProfit is calculated based on realistic trend potential
No fixed levels — only adaptive algorithm-driven calculations
      Specially Optimized for Gold
Tailored exclusively for XAUUSD M1, providing:
precise entries during micro-trends
efficient performance during high volatility
reliable control in fast-moving market conditions
       Risk & Market Control
automatic position sizing (via risk_)
built-in trading time filter
opens only high-quality trades that meet the Profit_ requirement


Expert Parameters
start_utc_hour — trading start time (UTC)
end_utc_hour — trading end time (UTC)
stopLoss_ — base StopLoss value in points; used as a foundation for dynamic SL
takeProfit_ — base TakeProfit value in points; starting point for dynamic TP
risk_ — trading risk percentage per trade
MA_period_n — moving average period for signal filtering and trend detection
Variance — volatility sensitivity coefficient
Profit_ — minimum required profit potential to allow trade entry


Recommendations
Instrument: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Minimum deposit: from 100 USD


Imperial Flow — A Modern Approach to Gold Trading
The EA delivers stable performance, adaptive dynamic SL/TP, effective noise filtering, and strict risk control. It is not a scalper and not a martingale — it is based on real market analysis.
Mais do autor
AstroSignal
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
AstroSignal is an automated trading expert designed to implement a flexible grid strategy. It analyzes the market in real time and manages a series of pending orders based on customizable user-defined parameters.  Key Features: Adaptive Grid System The robot builds a dynamic order grid based on current market volatility. Order spacing adjusts automatically to suit market activity. Risk Management Built-in Stop Loss and Trailing Stop options Automatic lot calculation based on deposit size Trade
GoldLine
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
GoldLine Grid Trader is an automated trading advisor designed to implement a customizable grid strategy for managing trades on the Forex market and other financial instruments. The system is suitable for traders who seek a structured and flexible approach to algorithmic trading.  Key Features: Customizable Grid System Users can configure the distance between orders, lot size, and the maximum number of open positions. Automated Lot Management The program adjusts trade volume based on current ac
InfinityTrade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
InfinityTrade is an automated trading system that applies spectral analysis methods to financial time series to identify dominant cycles in price movements. At its core, the system uses Fourier decomposition applied to historical closing price data. How It Works: InfinityTrade processes market data using Fourier series to extract the most influential cyclic components. This decomposition allows the algorithm to break down complex price behavior into simpler harmonic patterns. The system then e
Quantum Trade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Quantum Trade is an automated trading robot designed for use during the transition period between the closing of the American trading session and the opening of the Pacific session. It focuses on analyzing short-term price fluctuations and volatility that often occur during these hours.  Key Features: Session-Based Operation The robot activates after the U.S. market closes, targeting the early Pacific session period. This helps capture market dynamics during times of potential volatility chang
StormScalper
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities. Key Features: • Automated Market Analysis Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes. • Multi-Instrument Compatibility Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs. • Market Condi
The Gold Edge
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Edge is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, specifically developed for the XAU/USD (gold vs US dollar) instrument. The algorithm is optimized for low-spread environments and focuses on precise execution and customizable risk control. Key Features: • Small Stop Loss Use Implements a compact stop-loss to help control potential drawdowns per trade. • Optimized for Low Spread Accounts Ideal for ECN, Raw Spread, or similar account types with minimal commissions. • Flexible Risk M
The Gold Titan
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Lux Trade XAU
Viktoriia Liubchak
4.5 (2)
Experts
Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity. Key Features: • Developed for XAUUSD The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar. • Market Condition Analysis Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups. • Fully
Quantelia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Quantelia — Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Quantelia is an automated trading expert advisor designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD (gold) instrument. Its main purpose is to reduce the trader's workload and assist in making well-balanced trading decisions within a defined strategy. Key Features Developed from scratch based on real trading experience Utilizes a grid strategy with adaptive entry logic and flexible risk management No martingale or aggressive averaging — only logically jus
Caeloria
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Caeloria — Breakout Expert Advisor | XAUUSD Caeloria is a smart, fully automated Expert Advisor built to trade breakouts of key support and resistance levels on gold (XAUUSD). It combines a clear technical concept with flexible settings, allowing traders to tailor the EA to various styles and market conditions. Key Features Automatic level detection – no manual chart marking required. False‑breakout filtering – candle analysis, volatility and impulse filters reduce random entries. Time‑based co
Florencia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
Aurelia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Aurelia — Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Aurelia is a professional gold trading algorithm that opens trades on support and resistance breakouts, using noise filtering, trailing, and time restrictions. Key Features: Trading based on support and resistance levels Precise filtering by UTC time (for example, from 19:00 to 11:00) Reliable protection system: stop loss, take profit, trailing Flexible risk and range settings Supports all timeframes Optimized for XAUUSD Important: Time-based trading
Calista Gold
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Calista Gold — Smart Breakout EA for XAU/USD Calista Gold is a powerful, intelligent Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading on the gold market (XAU/USD). It detects key price levels and enters the market on strong impulses with a strict risk and time management system. This EA combines flexible trade control, adaptive trailing, and advanced filtering — a professional solution for any trader.   Key Advantages of Calista Gold • Precise breakout logic: automatic detection of break
Aurora Flow
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Aurora Flow Aurora Flow is an automated trading expert designed for trading gold (XAUUSD), specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe. The advisor focuses on intraday trading and is built to handle the high volatility characteristic of the gold market. The expert does not use grid trading and does not apply martingale strategies. All trades are executed with controlled and predefined risk. Main Characteristics Trading instrument: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 Trading type: Intraday Account type: Hedge
