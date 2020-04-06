Aurora Flow

Aurora Flow is an automated trading expert designed for trading gold (XAUUSD), specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe. The advisor focuses on intraday trading and is built to handle the high volatility characteristic of the gold market.

The expert does not use grid trading and does not apply martingale strategies. All trades are executed with controlled and predefined risk.





Main Characteristics

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Trading type: Intraday

Account type: Hedge or Netting

Grid trading: No

Martingale: No





Trading Logic

Aurora Flow analyzes the gold market on the one-minute chart, identifying the main price direction and confirming sufficient price momentum before entering trades. Positions are opened only under favorable market conditions and strictly within the defined trading time window.

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated dynamically based on current market conditions and volatility. This approach helps reduce drawdowns, protect capital, and improve profit management.





Minimum Requirements

Minimum deposit: 100 USD

Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

Trading platform: MetaTrader 5





Expert Parameters (Inputs)