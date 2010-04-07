The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).

This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies.

Every band has its own buffer for use in EA.



feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will always carefully answer.

wishing you good trades.

Elie



