Volatility Break Signals

5
Volatility Break Signals

Description:
The Volatility Break Signals is an indicator designed to detect potential trend changes while partially filtering market noise. It uses an adaptive volatility measure based on the selected price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) and generates Buy and Sell signals when the price shows a reversal relative to the previous direction.

How it works:

Price Volatility Measurement

  • The indicator calculates the absolute price changes from bar to bar ( |price - previous price| ).

  • An EMA of these variations creates a smoothed volatility.

Adaptive Filter

  • A second EMA applies additional smoothing to create a “filter” around the price.

  • The filter follows the overall price trend and ignores small fluctuations.

  • The filter width can be adjusted using the Sensitivity parameter.

Reversal Detection

  • The indicator tracks the current direction of the filter (upward or downward).

  • A BUY signal appears when the price exceeds the filter and the previous trend was downward.

  • A SELL signal appears when the price falls below the filter and the previous trend was upward.

Filtered Signals

  • The Buy (green) and Sell (red) arrows appear after a change in filter direction, reducing some false signals.

  • Sound alerts and push notifications can be enabled to follow the signals.

Summary

This indicator follows the price with an adaptive volatility-based filter and generates signals when the price shows a trend reversal. The signals are filtered but not guaranteed to be exact; they are meant to identify potential market movements.


Comentários 1
kellywz
78
kellywz 2025.12.17 03:24 
 

这个指标在有强势波动时立马提示 能马上抓一波利润 非常感谢！

RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals offers a clear and structured approach to identifying areas that may be favorable for potential trend reversals. By combining the RSI with Bollinger Bands, the indicator highlights moments when price shows signs of pressure or loss of momentum. The BUY/SELL signals help traders make more organized and disciplined decisions. It is a useful tool for scalping, day trading, or swing trading not to predict the market, but to improve the reading and understanding of pr
FREE
ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals   This is a technical indicator based on the ZigZag principle, designed to automatically detect market reversal points and generate clear buy and sell signals. Customizable Parameters ️: Level :   Determines the sensitivity of the ZigZag to price changes. Ecart :   Sets the minimum distance between two ZigZag points. Rebond :   Adjusts the confirmation threshold for a reversal. Alerts & Notifications :   Enable or disable according to your needs. Pe
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
MultiStrategy and Martingale
Mahefa Raveloson
Experts
EA Description: MultiStrategy_EA + Martingale MultiStrategy_EEA + Martingale is a versatile Expert Advisor that combines several technical indicators to generate precise trading signals. It offers two operating modes: normal mode or martingale mode , depending on the strategy you want to apply. Every parameter is fully adjustable, allowing you to adapt the EA to your own trading style. ️ Important: The effectiveness of this EA directly depends on: the strategy you decide to apply, your pers
BOS and CHoCH Detector
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
BOS and CHoCH Detector is an indicator designed to detect BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) within the Smart Money Management strategy. It helps traders get a clearer view of the market on the chart and optimize their trading strategy. An additional advantage of this indicator is its color system: Green : signals a high probability of a buy opportunity. Red : signals a high probability of a sell opportunity. This tool is perfect for gaining clarity and confidence in your t
