ADX Sniper

Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals

ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading.

ADX Sniper does not generate random signals.
The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy and sideways conditions.

Core Signal Logic:

Case 1 – ADX Breakout

  • ADX breaks above the strength threshold (default: 25)

  • Combined with DI+ and DI- direction

  • Ideal for catching the early stage of a new trend

Case 2 – DI Cross

  • DI+ crosses above DI- : BUY signal

  • DI+ crosses below DI- : SELL signal

  • Effective in already established trends

Trading Strategy:

ADX Sniper is based on a trend-following trading strategy with two core components:

1. EMA Trend Filter

The EMA system acts as a market compass, defining the primary trend direction:

  • UPTREND: EMA_Short > EMA_Long (green)

  • DOWNTREND: EMA_Short < EMA_Long (red)

2. ADX and DI Signal Logic

The indicator uses an ADX Breakout algorithm combined with DI cross signals to detect strong momentum and optimal entry points.

Signals are visually displayed as:

  • BUY arrows (upward arrows)

  • SELL arrows (downward arrows)

Core Strategy Rules

  • Trade only in the direction of the main trend defined by EMA

  • Enter BUY trades only during an UPTREND with a valid BUY signal from ADX or DI

  • Enter SELL trades only during a DOWNTREND with a valid SELL signal from ADX or DI

This approach helps avoid counter-trend trades, reduces noise, and improves signal reliability.

Advanced Filters (Optional On/Off):

ADX Sniper offers flexible filter settings to adapt to different trading styles:

  • EMA Trend Filter (Fast EMA and Slow EMA)

  • EMA Short Filter (Price vs Fast EMA)

  • EMA Slope Filter (EMA slope to confirm momentum)

  • Ichimoku Cloud Filter (Strong trend confirmation)

  • RSI Filter (Avoids noise and sideways markets)

  • ADX Increasing Filter (Signals only when ADX is rising)

These filters significantly reduce false signals and keep only high-quality trade entries.

    Who Is This Indicator For?

    • Trend-following traders

    • Traders using ADX, DI, EMA, or Ichimoku

    • Manual traders who need clear and uncluttered signals

    • Traders who want to use signals as input for EAs or semi-automated systems.

    ADX Sniper does not promise profits, but it helps traders trade only when the market is truly trending.
    Fewer signals - higher quality - more confident and disciplined trading decisions.

    Triple Channel MT5
    Sergey Deev
    インディケータ
    The indicator plots three consecutive channels by Close prices and checks if they match the scheme shown in the screenshots. The length of each channel is not fixed and is selected by the program within the range ChMin and ChMax . When the match is found, a signal is formed (an appropriately colored arrow). A possible stop loss level is displayed as a diamond. A signal may be accompanied by a pop-up window, a push notification and/or an email. The indicator works by Open prices. Parameters ChMi
    BitChoppyVision
    Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
    インディケータ
    Barometer20 – Precision Market Sentiment & Volatility Gauge Barometer20 is a cutting‑edge market analysis tool designed to take the guesswork out of short‑term trading. By evaluating the last 20 price bars with adaptive weighting, it acts like a finely tuned “market weather report,” instantly revealing whether conditions favor a bullish push, a bearish slide, or a period of choppy indecision. Key Advantages: High‑Probability Insights – Measures weighted sentiment to identify trade setups wit
    Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
    Vladimir Komov
    インディケータ
    Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence is an oscillator indicator of a directional movement plotted as a difference of two linear regressions with lesser and greater periods. This is a further development of the ideas implemented in the standard MACD oscillator. It has a number of advantages due to the use of linear regressions instead of moving averages. The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value a
    Beauty Trend
    Nikolay Kositsin
    インディケータ
    Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
    Triple EMA Indicator
    Tahir Hussain
    インディケータ
    An customize Indicator by which you can have Triple moving averages at close prices and send push notification on each crossing.  This indicator is especially useful when you are doing manual trading. Notes: Cation: forex trading is a very risky business,...              don't invest the money you cannot bear to lose.             the probability of losing is high ... more high aaaand exponentially high.... something like EMA enjoy losing with us...
    Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
    The Hung Ngo
    インディケータ
    Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
    Lomb Periodogram
    Alfred Mirzasalikhov
    インディケータ
    The Lomb algorithm is designed to find the dominant cycle length in noisy data. It is used commonly in the field of astronomy and is very good at extracting cycle out of really noisy data sets. The Lomb phase plot is very similar to the Stochastics indicator. It has two threshold levels. When it crosses above the lower level it’s a buy signal. When it crosses the upper level it’s a sell signal. This is cycle-based indicator, the nicer waves look, the better the signal. Caution Also It’s really i
    Price Range MT5
    Vladimir Toropov
    インディケータ
    Price Range MT5 は、価格帯と価格レベルを識別し、レンジの終了とトレンドの開始を認識するシステムです。新しいトレンドの方向を高い確率で示し、プッシュ通知も送信するため、タイムリーな意思決定が可能になります。 Price Range インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは、リアルタイムで識別したすべての価格帯、レベル、トレンドに関するプッシュ通知を提供します。あらゆる銘柄、あらゆる時間枠で動作します。 インジケーターはすべての価格帯を自動的にプロットします。追加の描画ツールを使用する必要はありません。表示されているすべての価格帯を削除するには、チャートからインジケーターを削除します。 インジケーターは、レンジの実際の終了時点を認識し、チャート上にトレンド開始のシグナルをマークします。 安定したレンジ内では、インジケーターはサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを検出します。これらは、価格が非常に高い確率で反発する価格帯です。 サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルの場合、インジケーターは最適なストップロスラインをプロットします。データサイエンスによってこの価格が計算され、次の
    Renko System
    Marco Montemari
    インディケータ
    This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
    Over Trend MT5
    Mansour Babasafary
    インディケータ
    Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
    TRAMA Indicator for MT5
    Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
    インディケータ
    Trend Regularity Adaptive Moving Average Indicator for MT5  TRAMA Indicator for MT5 Overview The Trend Regularity Adaptive Moving Average (TRAMA) is an intelligent adaptive moving average that dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market structure and trend consistency. Unlike standard moving averages, TRAMA reacts to how frequently new highs or lows are formed within a defined period, providing an adaptive balance between trend-following precision and range stability. How It Works TRAM
    WAPV Weis Wave Chart MT5
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    インディケータ
    The Weis Wave Chart for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount of pips
    ATR Channel pro
    Noor Alam
    インディケータ
    This is an indicator called ATR Channel. This indicator is made with ATR and VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average). This indicator will work best in a volatile market. So please try to trade during high volatile sessions and high volatile pairs. Rules: • Pair: Bitcoin, Gold, Nasdaq (US100) or S&P (US500) •Do not trade Forex pairs because they are low volatile. Session: Only US session (especially start after the first 15-minute candle closes ) Trading hours: First 4 hours of the US Session .
    MACD Divergence MT5
    Sergey Deev
    インディケータ
    The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
    Liga
    Andriy Sydoruk
    インディケータ
    The indicator connects the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. Suitable for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additio
    Object to Buffer
    Christian Snijder P V Triychenko
    インディケータ
    Want to create an Expert Advisor (EA) using an indicator that doesn’t store the required data in a buffer (visible in the Data Window) and only draws objects on the chart? This solution captures chart objects and places them into buffers, allowing you to create an EA—whether you're using EA Builder Pro or writing code with iCustom—by selecting the correct values using those buffers (modes). It works with any object visible in the Object List that has a unique Name or Description, such as: Trend
    IQ Star Lines MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    インディケータ
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
    Tdi panel multi timeframe and signal
    Minh Truong Pham
    インディケータ
    Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) MetaTrader indicator  — a comprehensive but helpful indicator that uses   RSI   (Relative Strength Index), its   moving averages, and volatility bands (based on   Bollinger Bands) to offer traders a full picture of the current Forex market situation. Here is single timeframe product. Once puscharse this indicator, you free to use MTF scanner (free at here ) The Traders Dynamic index TDI indicator is the next generation of the popular Trader Dynamic index indicator dev
    Supreme CCI Divergence Indicator
    Eveline Van Neyghem
    インディケータ
    A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
    AW Heiken Ashi MT5
    AW Trading Software Limited
    インディケータ
    AW Heiken Ashi — トレンドとTPレベルをスマートに表示するインジケーターです。従来のHeiken Ashiをベースにトレーダー向けに改良された高度なインジケーターで、柔軟性と明瞭性が向上しています。標準インジケーターとは異なり、 AW Heiken Ashiは トレンド分析、利益目標の決定、偽シグナルのフィルタリングをサポートし、より確信を持った取引判断を可能にします。 セットアップガイドと手順 - こちら / MT4バージョン - こちら AW 平均足の利点: あらゆる資産と時間枠で機能します。 トレーダーのスタイルに非常に適応性があり、 エントリーレベルとエグジットレベルの動的な計算、 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース+端末への負荷が最小限 本格的な取引戦略として使用するのに適しています。 可能性: 1) 高度なトレンドの視覚化: 現在のトレンドの方向に応じて色付きのHeiken Ashiキャンドルを作成します。これは、市場の状況を便利かつ視覚的に解釈するものです。 2) 柔軟な TakeProfit レベル (TP1 および TP2): 視覚的な目標はチャー
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    インディケータ
    MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
    Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator
    Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
    インディケータ
    Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator Indicator for MT5 (OTTO) A precision-engineered trend tracking oscillator designed for traders who demand clarity, adaptability, and multi-layered signal confirmation. OTTO combines adaptive volatility modelling, advanced moving averages, and trend-stop logic to produce an oscillator that reacts intelligently to market structure rather than noise. This indicator is suitable for traders who want early trend detection, dynamic stop-zones, and visually clean cross
    Psychological Oscillator MT5
    Andrei Salanevich
    インディケータ
    心理的な発振器MT5外国為替指標は、メタトレーダーのための取引のお手伝いをします古典的な発振器の優れた変更です5. 指標に関する情報 心理的な発振器MT5外国為替インジケータは、カラーヒストグラムの形で提示され、外国為替発振器のすべての品質を持っています。 市場がいつ、どのゾーンにあるのか、ゾーンもあります。 すべてのトレーダーが問題なく理解できるように、すべてが可能な限り簡単かつ明確に行われます。 指標の使い方 心理的な発振器MT5外国為替指標は、そのシンプルさのために、初心者のトレーダーにお勧めです。 トレンド指標と組み合わせることで、それは外国為替取引戦略の重要な要素の一つになることができます。 トレーダーはすぐに市場を評価することができるように、この指標心理発振器MT5はまた、内蔵の通知システムを持っています。 これについては、以下のスクリーンショットで詳しく読むことができます。 心理的な発振器MT5の表示器はテキストおよび可聴周波警報を表示し、また次のでき事についての電子メールおよびSMSによってメッセージを送るこ: 買われ過ぎゾーンの内訳; 買われ過
    Order Flow Strength
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    インディケータ
    オーダーフロー強度（Order Flow Strength, OFS） 説明: この指標は、各ローソク足の終値がレンジ内でどこに位置するかを分析し、 出来高で加重 して 注文フローの強さ を測定します。別ウィンドウに**買い圧力（緑） と 売り圧力（赤）**を表示します。 計算式 Order Flow Strength = Close − Low High − Low × Volume \text{Order Flow Strength} = \frac{\text{Close} - \text{Low}}{\text{High} - \text{Low}} \times \text{Volume} Order Flow Strength = High − Low Close − Low ​ × Volume Close ：ローソク足の終値 High ：ローソク足の高値 Low ：ローソク足の安値 Volume ：そのローソク足の取引量 終値の相対的な位置（高値寄りか安値寄りか）と出来高を組み合わせ、市場の動きの強さを測定します。 機能 生データモード（Raw Mode） 出来高加重
    Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    インディケータ
    Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Companion Unlock the power of clear, confident trend trading with the Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer. This meticulously crafted indicator for MetaTrader is designed to eliminate market noise and provide you with precise, easy-to-follow buy and sell signals, transforming your chart into a clear map of market direction. For just $30, gain an indispensable edge in any market condition. The Logic Behind the Edge The Visual Dynamic Trend Anal
    Speed money
    Aleksey Semenov
    インディケータ
    Speed ​​indicator. Determines the speed of price movement. An indispensable tool for scalpers. Thanks to its high-speed qualities, we now have the opportunity to assess the current situation in the market and manage to enter a deal at the exact time. This indicator can be used absolutely on any timeframe, on any trading instrument and on absolutely any securities market. They can determine the rate of price movement for a specific period. Its settings also include an additional filter that dete
    ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    インディケータ
    ZeroLag TrendCandle — リペイントなしのリアルタイムローソク足カラーリング＆アラートシステム ZeroLag TrendCandle は、高度な Williams Percent Range（WPR）インジケーターの分析に基づく、 リペイントしないリアルタイムトレンド検出ツール です。トレンドの変化、モメンタムの変動、反転の可能性を動的な色分けシステムで視覚化します。 画像に示すように、チャートは直感的かつ見やすく設計されており、トレーダーは現在のマーケットの方向性を瞬時に把握できます。一目で優勢なモメンタムとその強さを識別できます。 主な機能： リペイントなし リペイントなし、 バックペイントなし 、 シグナルが消えることなし 、 リアルタイム取引中の誤アラートなし — 詳細な技術的説明は以下をご覧ください。    チャートに表示された情報はそのまま残ります。 リアルタイム検出（ゼロ遅延） シグナルは現在のローソク足の確定後、即座に生成されます。遅延や再計算はありません。常に確定した価格アクションに基づいて反応できます。 すべての銘柄・時間足に
    Trend modified for mql5
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (2)
    インディケータ
    The draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters MaxHistoryBars - the number of bars in the history. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area. width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width. (true = closed bars on direction trend),(false = just closed bars for line) - true = closure of candlestic
    BeST Keltner Channels Strategies MT5
    Eleni Koulocheri
    インディケータ
    BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies MT5   is an  MT5  Indicator based on the original Keltner Channels Indicator and it can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltner Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies. Every such generally consists of a Central Moving Average Line and two Boundary Bands at a distance above and below it and can be traded mainly in a Trending Mode but also in a Ranging ReEntry Mode.  BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies Indicator Draws definite Buy
    Swing Tracer
    Ely Alsedy
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    it depends on ATR period to get swing points to help make better trading decisions  blue dot and red dot is the default color scheme of course you can change it later if you'd like  you can change the following : ATR PERIOD  sending notifications number of times to send notifications  sending notifications to your smart phone that's it very simple to use just drag and drop and follow the trend 
    4.5 (14)
    インディケータ
    現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
