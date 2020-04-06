Vector Gold System

Vector Gold System - Expert Advisor

Overview

Vector Gold System is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade Doji candlestick patterns on gold (XAUUSD). The EA combines pattern recognition with intelligent risk management and trend filtering to identify high-probability reversal opportunities.

Key Advantages

Pattern Recognition The EA automatically detects Doji candlesticks, which are reliable reversal indicators. When a Doji appears, it signals potential market indecision and upcoming price movement, allowing you to enter trades at optimal points.

Dynamic Risk Management Instead of fixed stop losses and take profits, the EA uses ATR (Average True Range) to automatically calculate risk levels based on current market volatility. This means your positions are protected appropriately whether the market is calm or turbulent.

Trend Filtering An integrated Moving Average filter ensures you only trade in favorable market conditions. You can configure the EA to trade with the trend or against it, giving you flexibility in different market environments.

Double Trailing Stop The innovative double trailing mechanism locks in profits across two levels. As your trade becomes profitable, the stop loss automatically moves closer to your entry price, protecting gains while allowing upside potential.

Multiple Position Management Trade multiple positions simultaneously with built-in controls. Set maximum position limits and minimum bars between trades to prevent over-exposure and ensure proper trade spacing.

News Protection Optional news filter to avoid trading during high-impact economic announcements when volatility can spike unexpectedly and trigger false signals.

How It Works

  1. Signal Detection: On each new candle, the EA scans for Doji patterns—candles where open and close prices are very similar
  2. Trend Confirmation: If enabled, the MA filter confirms the overall trend direction
  3. Entry Logic: BUY signals trigger on Doji during downtrends; SELL signals on uptrends
  4. Dynamic Protection: Stop loss and take profit are set using either fixed points or ATR-based volatility adjustment
  5. Profit Protection: As trades become profitable, trailing stops activate to lock in gains progressively
  6. Position Control: Multiple trades can be managed simultaneously within your configured limits

This EA automates the complete trading workflow, from signal detection through position management, allowing disciplined execution of a proven technical strategy.

 Important Disclaimer


- Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

- The EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

- Results may vary depending on broker conditions, VPS, market volatility, and risk settings.

- The buyer is fully responsible for all trading decisions and outcomes.

- Please Ask for a setfile, different pairs different setup.


