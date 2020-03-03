Quantum Storm AI

🌪️ QUANTUM STORM AI .

Advanced Hedging System🏆 Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management  
Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.

 KEY FEATURES

🔒 Advanced Hedging Protection

  • Smart Hedging System: Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you

  • Risk Control: Built-in recovery mechanism with configurable multiplier

  • Capital Protection: Prevents account blow-up during volatile market conditions

📊 Intelligent Trading Logic

  • Level-Based Entries: Trades at calculated support/resistance levels

  • Grid Strategy: Places pending orders at strategic price points

  • Lookback Analysis: Uses historical high/low points for decision making

  • Auto Lot Management: Dynamic position sizing based on account growth

🎯 High Performance Results

  • 99% Win Rate in historical testing

  • Profit Factor: 4.61 - Exceptional risk/reward ratio

  • 1,767.44 USD Profit from 10,000 USD deposit in 1-year test

  • 200 Trades Executed with precision timing

⚙️ Professional Settings & Customization

GLOBAL SETTINGS

  • Dashboard Language: English, Arabic, French, Chinese support

  • Visual Interface: Clean on-chart display with real-time statistics

MONEY MANAGEMENT

  • Base Lot Size: Start with your preferred position size

  • Auto Lot %: Automatic lot growth based on account performance

  • Recovery Multiplier: Adjust recovery aggression during hedge mode

  • Profit Target: Set your take profit in pips

STRATEGY SETTINGS

  • Sell Stop Offset: Distance from high for sell entries

  • Hedge Distance: Gap between main and hedge positions

  • Lookback Candles: Historical period for level calculation

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for order management

📈 PROVEN PERFORMANCE

Backtest Results (2025 Full Year)

text

✅ Total Net Profit: $1,767.44 ✅ Profit Factor: 4.61 ✅ Recovery Factor: 1.92 ✅ Win Rate: 99% ✅ Total Trades: 200 ✅ Sharpe Ratio: 7.43

Risk Management Statistics

  • Maximum Drawdown: Minimal and controlled

  • Consecutive Wins: 90 trades without loss

  • Average Profit per Trade: $17.67

  • Balance Protection: Never risk more than configured

🛡️ SAFETY & PROTECTION

Multi-Layer Security System

  1. Stop Level Validation: All orders respect broker requirements

  2. Balance Monitoring: Prevents over-leveraging

  3. Order Validation: Checks all conditions before execution

  4. Error Handling: Comprehensive logging and recovery

Account Protection Features

  • Automatic Stop Trading: During news events (optional)

  • Daily/Weekly Limits: Configurable profit/loss limits

  • Time-Based Control: Set trading hours for specific sessions

  • Friday Close: Automatic position closing before weekend

🖥️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: EURUSD (easily adjustable to other pairs)

  • Timeframe: M5 to H1 (recommended H1)

  • Brokers: Works with any broker supporting hedging accounts

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

System Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

  • Spread: Works with any spread (ECN accounts ideal)

  • Execution: Requires fast execution for optimal results

📋 INPUT PARAMETERS LIST

Global Settings

  • InpLanguage  - Dashboard display language (English/Arabic/French/Chinese)

Money Management

  • InpLotSize  - Base lot size for trading

  • InpAutoLotPercent  - Percentage for automatic lot growth

  • InpMultiplier  - Recovery multiplier during hedge mode

  • InpProfitTargetInPips  - Take profit distance in pips

Strategy Settings

  • InpOffset  - Distance from high/low for pending orders

  • InpHedgeDist  - Gap between main and hedge positions

  • InpLookback  - Number of candles for level calculation

  • InpMagicNum  - Unique magic number for order identification

🚀 GETTING STARTED

Easy Setup Process

  1. Attach EA to EURUSD H1 chart

  2. Configure basic parameters (lot size, risk level)

  3. Enable AutoTrading in MT5

  4. Monitor through on-chart dashboard

Recommended Settings

  • Initial Deposit: $1,000+

  • Base Lot: 0.01

  • Auto Lot %: 50%

  • Profit Target: 50 pips

  • Lookback: 100 candles


