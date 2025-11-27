PropGuard
- Utilitários
- Stephen J Martret
- Versão: 1.2
- Atualizado: 2 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 10
PropGuard 🛡️ NEVER LOSE A PROP FIRM CHALLENGE AGAIN DUE TO A MISSED RULE
The ONLY complete protection system that enforces EVERY major prop firm rule automatically - even while you sleep.
🔥 LAUNCH SPECIAL: $89.99 | Next Price: $149 | Final Price: $499
One failed challenge costs more than PropGuard - but you get protection FOR LIFE.
🏆 INDUSTRY-FIRST FEATURES
📰 INTELLIGENT NEWS PROTECTION
- AUTO MODE: Forex Factory integration (8 currencies + indices) with live 24-hour countdown
- MANUAL MODE: 2 custom time windows with individual currency filtering
- Auto-downloads weekly calendar (no DLL required!)
🚨 REVOLUTIONARY TRADE PREVENTION
- 30-Second Countdown System: Impossible-to-miss warnings + audio alerts + phone notifications
- Optional RED chart backgrounds across ALL charts
- FULL AUTOMATION: Auto-closes/restarts MT5 during no-trade windows - works while you sleep!
🤖 INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT During news/time windows, PropGuard can:
- Remove & restore pending orders (protects from bad fills)
- Remove & restore SL/TP (can't be hunted during volatility)
- Close trades (all, specific pairs, or currencies)
- Force trades open (protect from broker stop hunts)
Everything restores automatically - zero manual work!
💰 SMART DRAWDOWN PROTECTION
- Safety Buffer System: Close at 93% of max DD (adjustable) - not at 100% when it's too late!
- Commission-Aware P&L: Accounts for spreads, swaps, commissions (most EAs ignore these!)
- 4 Reference Modes: Initial balance, day start, equity, or highest balance
- Live Bidirectional Performance Bar for instant visual risk assessment
- Optional MT5 auto-shutdown after DD limit
📊 BUILT-IN CHALLENGE TRACKER (ANOTHER FIRST!)
- Real-time progress graph with color-coded risk zones
- Stats dashboard with target tracking and daily DD monitoring
- See EXACTLY where you stand at any moment
🎯 ADDITIONAL PROTECTIONS
- Min Trade Hold Time with live countdown
- Profit Target Protection (daily or basket mode)
- Max Trade Limits (per-symbol and portfolio)
- Friday Auto-Close + weekend trading disabled
🚀 CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT - FREE LIFETIME UPDATES!
📅 COMING EARLY 2026: INTELLIGENT TRADE TAKEOVER
- Smart risk reduction when close to failing any challenge
- Intelligent risk scaling when in profit
- PropGuard doesn't just protect - it helps you PASS challenges faster!
Buy once, get FREE updates FOR LIFE!
💎 PROPGUARD vs. OTHER "PROTECTION" EAs
❌ Other EAs:
- Close at exact limit (too late!)
- No countdown warnings
- Ignore commissions
- No order/SL/TP management
- No future updates
✅ PropGuard:
- Safety buffer system (close BEFORE limits)
- 30-second countdown + RED charts
- Commission-aware calculations
- Remove & restore orders/SL/TP
- 100% hands-free automation
- FREE lifetime updates with new features!
⚡ 5-MINUTE SETUP
- Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to MT5 WebRequest
- Drag to any chart
- Configure your firm's rules
- Choose auto-news OR manual windows
- Trade with confidence!
💰 YOUR INVESTMENT IN SAFETY
- Challenge fee: $100-$1,000
- Funded account at risk: $10,000-$200,000
- PropGuard: $89.99 ✅
One prevented breach = PropGuard paid for 100x over One saved bad news fill = PropGuard paid for One night of protected sleep? Priceless.
🎁 AFTER PURCHASE
- FREE Watchdog file for auto-restart
- Full manual + support
- FREE lifetime updates
✅ PERFECT FOR: Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers) | Funded Accounts | EA Users | Manual Traders | Set-and-forget traders
⚠️ DISCLAIMER: PropGuard is a risk management tool designed to help enforce trading rules. While it significantly reduces the risk of violations, no automated system is 100% foolproof. Users are ultimately responsible for monitoring their accounts. Trading involves risk.
🔥 DON'T LET ANOTHER CHALLENGE SLIP AWAY
Limited copies at $89.99 - Next price increase coming soon!
Plus: phase 2 coming early 2026 - intelligent trade takeover update FREE! Plus more exciting enhancements planned.