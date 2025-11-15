CatFather EA

Overview CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD

CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance.

Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for real-time monitoring of balance, equity, P/L, and drawdown.

Key Benefits:

  • Targets high-volatility assets like Gold and Bitcoin for potential daily trades.
  • Limits risk with percentage-based position sizing and daily trade caps.
  • Applies a premium black-and-gold chart theme for enhanced visual analysis.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking an automated, low-maintenance system focused on breakout opportunities around New York session opens. Simply attach the EA to a single asset chart (XAUUSD or BTCUSD), and it will automatically detect and manage trades for both assets—no need to attach it to multiple charts.

Core Features

  • Breakout Strategy: Calculates dynamic support/resistance from recent H1 highs/lows and places buy/sell stop orders with configurable buffers.
  • Risk Management: Position sizes based on account risk percentage; fixed or dynamic lot sizing; stop-loss and take-profit in points.
  • Trailing Stops: Activates after a profit threshold, with step and distance controls to lock in gains.
  • Session Timing: Orders placed shortly before NY open (customizable hours/minutes) to capture early momentum.
  • Daily Limits: Caps trades per asset to prevent overtrading; resets on new days.
  • Spread Filter: Optional maximum spread check for BTCUSD to avoid high-cost entries.
  • Control Panel: Compact dashboard displaying status, P/L, lots, and pending orders; theme-applied charts for better readability.
  • Backtest Optimization: Reduced iterations and caching for quicker strategy testing in MT5.
  • Multi-Asset Automation: Attach to one chart only—the EA independently handles both XAUUSD and BTCUSD trades using broker symbol data.


How It Works

  1. Initialization: On startup, the EA configures parameters for enabled assets (XAUUSD and/or BTCUSD).
  2. Daily Reset: At the start of each trading day, trade counters reset, and prior pending orders are cleared.
  3. Signal Generation: During the specified pre-NY window (e.g., 1-2 hours before open), it scans H1 data for support/resistance levels. If levels are sufficiently distant, it sets breakout pending orders.
  4. Order Execution: When price breaks the level, the opposite pending order cancels automatically. Filled orders become positions with SL/TP.
  5. Position Management: Trailing stops adjust dynamically; positions close on TP, SL, or end-of-day.
  6. Monitoring: The panel updates equity, drawdown (as % from peak), and asset status in real-time.

All trades use day-time expiration for pending orders, ensuring no overnight exposure.

Recommendations

  • Account Type: Use ECN/STP brokers with low spreads  (BTC must be less than 2200)
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.
  • Timeframe: Attach to any chart (H1 recommended); trades on asset-specific data.
  • Testing: Run backtests on H1 for speed; forward-test on demo for 1-2 weeks.
  • Optimization: Focus on trailing parameters for your volatility tolerance.

Support and Updates

Support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 product comments section or private messages on MQL5.com. Report issues with logs/screenshots for quick resolution.

After purchase, send me a message for personalized setup assistance.

This EA receives free updates for bug fixes and minor enhancements. 

Thank you for considering CatFather EA. Trade responsibly – past performance does not guarantee future results.


Comentários 3
Isaac Adjei
366
Isaac Adjei 2025.12.09 03:00 
 

Very happy with the EA. Excellent. Consistent. Trusted.

Peterson Veiga Campos
1014
Peterson Veiga Campos 2025.12.07 22:35 
 

O EA do Jorge está performando muito bem. Como já era esperado de um sistema extremamente bem configurado e com controle rigoroso de drawdown, o desempenho está alinhado tanto com a proposta do projeto quanto com aquilo que os backtests antecipavam. Vou seguir acompanhando e testando com atenção. Caso surja qualquer ponto relevante, informarei por aqui.

Eliicas82 Trading
106
Eliicas82 Trading 2025.11.18 21:45 
 

I had problems to get it running, and the developer was very helpful to set up the EA on my desk

Filtro:
Isaac Adjei
366
Isaac Adjei 2025.12.09 03:00 
 

Very happy with the EA. Excellent. Consistent. Trusted.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1998
Resposta do desenvolvedor Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.12.14 21:16
Thanks bro!
Peterson Veiga Campos
1014
Peterson Veiga Campos 2025.12.07 22:35 
 

O EA do Jorge está performando muito bem. Como já era esperado de um sistema extremamente bem configurado e com controle rigoroso de drawdown, o desempenho está alinhado tanto com a proposta do projeto quanto com aquilo que os backtests antecipavam. Vou seguir acompanhando e testando com atenção. Caso surja qualquer ponto relevante, informarei por aqui.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1998
Resposta do desenvolvedor Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.12.08 00:07
Valeu meu amigo 👊🏼
Eliicas82 Trading
106
Eliicas82 Trading 2025.11.18 21:45 
 

I had problems to get it running, and the developer was very helpful to set up the EA on my desk

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1998
Resposta do desenvolvedor Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.11.19 08:14
Thanks for your trust bro
