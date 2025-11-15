CatFather EA

5

LIVE SIGNAL EXNESS

Overview CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD

CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance.

Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for real-time monitoring of balance, equity, P/L, and drawdown.

Key Benefits:

  • Targets high-volatility assets like Gold and Bitcoin for potential daily trades.
  • Limits risk with percentage-based position sizing and daily trade caps.
  • Applies a premium black-and-gold chart theme for enhanced visual analysis.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking an automated, low-maintenance system focused on breakout opportunities around New York session opens. Simply attach the EA to a single asset chart (XAUUSD or BTCUSD), and it will automatically detect and manage trades for both assets—no need to attach it to multiple charts.

Core Features

  • Breakout Strategy: Calculates dynamic support/resistance from recent H1 highs/lows and places buy/sell stop orders with configurable buffers.
  • Risk Management: Position sizes based on account risk percentage; fixed or dynamic lot sizing; stop-loss and take-profit in points.
  • Trailing Stops: Activates after a profit threshold, with step and distance controls to lock in gains.
  • Session Timing: Orders placed shortly before NY open (customizable hours/minutes) to capture early momentum.
  • Daily Limits: Caps trades per asset to prevent overtrading; resets on new days.
  • Spread Filter: Optional maximum spread check for BTCUSD to avoid high-cost entries.
  • Control Panel: Compact dashboard displaying status, P/L, lots, and pending orders; theme-applied charts for better readability.
  • Backtest Optimization: Reduced iterations and caching for quicker strategy testing in MT5.
  • Multi-Asset Automation: Attach to one chart only—the EA independently handles both XAUUSD and BTCUSD trades using broker symbol data.


How It Works

  1. Initialization: On startup, the EA configures parameters for enabled assets (XAUUSD and/or BTCUSD).
  2. Daily Reset: At the start of each trading day, trade counters reset, and prior pending orders are cleared.
  3. Signal Generation: During the specified pre-NY window (e.g., 1-2 hours before open), it scans H1 data for support/resistance levels. If levels are sufficiently distant, it sets breakout pending orders.
  4. Order Execution: When price breaks the level, the opposite pending order cancels automatically. Filled orders become positions with SL/TP.
  5. Position Management: Trailing stops adjust dynamically; positions close on TP, SL, or end-of-day.
  6. Monitoring: The panel updates equity, drawdown (as % from peak), and asset status in real-time.

All trades use day-time expiration for pending orders, ensuring no overnight exposure.

Recommendations

  • Account Type: Use ECN/STP brokers with low spreads  (BTC must be less than 2200)
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.
  • Timeframe: Attach to any chart (H1 recommended); trades on asset-specific data.
  • Testing: Run backtests on H1 for speed; forward-test on demo for 1-2 weeks.
  • Optimization: Focus on trailing parameters for your volatility tolerance.

Support and Updates

Support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 product comments section or private messages on MQL5.com. Report issues with logs/screenshots for quick resolution.

After purchase, send me a message for personalized setup assistance.

This EA receives free updates for bug fixes and minor enhancements. 

Thank you for considering CatFather EA. Trade responsibly – past performance does not guarantee future results.


Отзывы 3
Isaac Adjei
361
Isaac Adjei 2025.12.09 03:00 
 

Very happy with the EA. Excellent. Consistent. Trusted.

Peterson Veiga Campos
1012
Peterson Veiga Campos 2025.12.07 22:35 
 

O EA do Jorge está performando muito bem. Como já era esperado de um sistema extremamente bem configurado e com controle rigoroso de drawdown, o desempenho está alinhado tanto com a proposta do projeto quanto com aquilo que os backtests antecipavam. Vou seguir acompanhando e testando com atenção. Caso surja qualquer ponto relevante, informarei por aqui.

Eliicas82 Trading
106
Eliicas82 Trading 2025.11.18 21:45 
 

I had problems to get it running, and the developer was very helpful to set up the EA on my desk

