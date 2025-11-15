LIVE SIGNAL EXNESS

Overview CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD

CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance.

Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for real-time monitoring of balance, equity, P/L, and drawdown.

Key Benefits:

Targets high-volatility assets like Gold and Bitcoin for potential daily trades.

Limits risk with percentage-based position sizing and daily trade caps.

Applies a premium black-and-gold chart theme for enhanced visual analysis.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking an automated, low-maintenance system focused on breakout opportunities around New York session opens. Simply attach the EA to a single asset chart (XAUUSD or BTCUSD), and it will automatically detect and manage trades for both assets—no need to attach it to multiple charts.

Core Features

Breakout Strategy: Calculates dynamic support/resistance from recent H1 highs/lows and places buy/sell stop orders with configurable buffers.

Calculates dynamic support/resistance from recent H1 highs/lows and places buy/sell stop orders with configurable buffers. Risk Management: Position sizes based on account risk percentage; fixed or dynamic lot sizing; stop-loss and take-profit in points.

Position sizes based on account risk percentage; fixed or dynamic lot sizing; stop-loss and take-profit in points. Trailing Stops: Activates after a profit threshold, with step and distance controls to lock in gains.

Activates after a profit threshold, with step and distance controls to lock in gains. Session Timing: Orders placed shortly before NY open (customizable hours/minutes) to capture early momentum.

Orders placed shortly before NY open (customizable hours/minutes) to capture early momentum. Daily Limits: Caps trades per asset to prevent overtrading; resets on new days.

Caps trades per asset to prevent overtrading; resets on new days. Spread Filter: Optional maximum spread check for BTCUSD to avoid high-cost entries.

Optional maximum spread check for BTCUSD to avoid high-cost entries. Control Panel: Compact dashboard displaying status, P/L, lots, and pending orders; theme-applied charts for better readability.

Compact dashboard displaying status, P/L, lots, and pending orders; theme-applied charts for better readability. Backtest Optimization: Reduced iterations and caching for quicker strategy testing in MT5.

Reduced iterations and caching for quicker strategy testing in MT5. Multi-Asset Automation: Attach to one chart only—the EA independently handles both XAUUSD and BTCUSD trades using broker symbol data.





How It Works

Initialization: On startup, the EA configures parameters for enabled assets (XAUUSD and/or BTCUSD). Daily Reset: At the start of each trading day, trade counters reset, and prior pending orders are cleared. Signal Generation: During the specified pre-NY window (e.g., 1-2 hours before open), it scans H1 data for support/resistance levels. If levels are sufficiently distant, it sets breakout pending orders. Order Execution: When price breaks the level, the opposite pending order cancels automatically. Filled orders become positions with SL/TP. Position Management: Trailing stops adjust dynamically; positions close on TP, SL, or end-of-day. Monitoring: The panel updates equity, drawdown (as % from peak), and asset status in real-time.

All trades use day-time expiration for pending orders, ensuring no overnight exposure.

Recommendations

Account Type: Use ECN/STP brokers with low spreads

Use ECN/STP brokers with low spreads Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.

$100 USD. Timeframe: Attach to any chart (H1 recommended); trades on asset-specific data.

Attach to any chart (H1 recommended); trades on asset-specific data. Testing: Run backtests on H1 for speed; forward-test on demo for 1-2 weeks.

Run backtests on H1 for speed; forward-test on demo for 1-2 weeks. Optimization: Focus on trailing parameters for your volatility tolerance.

Support and Updates

Support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 product comments section or private messages on MQL5.com. Report issues with logs/screenshots for quick resolution.

After purchase, send me a message for personalized setup assistance.

This EA receives free updates for bug fixes and minor enhancements.

Thank you for considering CatFather EA. Trade responsibly – past performance does not guarantee future results.